“Make glorious, amazing mistakes.”

Neil Gaiman

0
0
0
0
0

Features

Electric trikes provide older riders fun, fitness and safety

Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about electric trikes for semi-seniors? I used to cycle a lot in my younger years but have some balance problems and don’t trust myself on a two-wheeler anymore. I’ve read that electric powered trikes are a good option for older riders but could use so…

Features

Low blood platelets call for the help of a hematologist

DEAR DR. ROACH: My brother has low blood platelets and anemia. He will be 73 this year and has had three back surgeries. What causes low blood platelets? Can anything be done to raise platelet count? He drinks alcohol everyday — not hard liquor, but canned alcoholic mixed drinks. He is in co…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 — You are witty, energetic and charismatic. You have great communication skills, plus you are focused about what you want to achieve. This year is your turn to receive recognition for your past efforts. Expect kudos, commendations, awards and promot…

Features

Learn to calmly solve co-parent time dispute

Q. My ex is always making plans for our child on my time, particularly when there is a holiday that requires some creativity to navigate. He looks for loopholes in the custody order to keep our son longer than he is supposed to. When I tell him to bring our son home, he gets angry and says, …

Features

Drinking water is not the cause of diarrhea while traveling

DEAR DR. ROACH: While reading one of your recent columns, I learned that all water, except distilled, contains electrolytes. I wondered if there are differences in the amount of each electrolyte in drinking water in different places in Canada, and if so, whether that might explain why I expe…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 — You are articulate, witty and charming. You are also persuasive because you have a way with words! You are compassionate and straightforward. Make time to learn and study this year, because it is a time of reflection. You will not only learn somethi…

Features

They Said It

“Every day is a bank account, and time is our currency. No one is rich, no one is poor, we’ve got 24 hours each.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 — You are a natural leader who is warm and friendly. In fact, frequently, others will look to you for help and guidance. You enjoy your creature comforts. This year is about service to others, especially family. This means it’s important to take care o…

Features

Motormouth Extra

Q: I have a 2007 Ford Sport Trac. In September I got an oil change and thus far have driven 2,500 miles and the oil change warning light comes on every time I start the car. I have asked the Ford dealer to change the warning light setting back to the 5,000 miles as indicated in my manual.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 30, 2022 — You are confident and not afraid to think big. You are determined and creative, and at the same time, you are practical. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Therefore, give yourself opportunities for time alone so you can study and le…

Features

The best medicine for arthritis is regular exercise

DEAR DR. ROACH: What is the best medicine for arthritis? My doctor prescribed diclofenac sodium, and another doctor said it will damage my liver and kidney with prolonged usage. As you know, arthritis is a chronic disease. Let me know what medicine I can use for arthritis. — A.A.

Features

If bedtime routine invites trouble, shorten it

Q: We have a 3.5-year-old daughter and each night we have a routine we go through with her — bath, pajamas, brush, choose two books and read them, sing a couple of songs, and pray before lights out. Bedtime typically falls between 7:30 and 8 p.m. each night and she sleeps soundly for about 1…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 29, 2022 — You are a gentle Leo who is practical and creative. You are also protective and nurturing of others. When you lead others, you do so in a gentle manner. Service to others is important this year, which means you must take care of yourself. Enroll in …

Features

Light-adjustable lenses in cataract surgery yield better results

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a candidate for cataract surgery. When discussing this with my doctor, he mentioned that there are new lenses that can be used, which make it possible to correct my vision to 20/20. They are called light-adjustable lenses. There is a cost of $2,400 per eye. It seems to h…

Features

They Said It

“The truth will set you free. But not until it is finished with you.”

Features

Motormouth Extra

Q: I am an avid reader of your column. Based on previous columns, I always engage reverse before parking my manual transmission car. When driving with my dad, he asks why. I have always said because Motormouth says so. Now I have the explanation of square vs. helical cuts. You may make me so…

Features

They Said It

“Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 28, 2022 — People notice you because you are so free-spirited and optimistic. It shows. You are compassionate because you understand the needs of others. You have amazing perseverance. This is a year of change and increased personal freedom for you. Be ready…

Features

Motormouth: Does turbocharger need extra care?

Q: My first turbocharged vehicle was a 2003 Volvo XC90 with a 5-cylinder engine. The owner’s manual stated that the engine should be warmed up to allow the turbocharger to come to temperature before driving and let the turbo cool down for a couple minutes before shutting the engine off. I no…

Features

They Said It

“The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity.”

Features

Upper body strength remains stagnant after rotator cuff surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been trying to increase my upper body strength, but am having difficulties. I am almost 70 and female, and have been moderately active. I exercise daily for 30 minutes using a stationary bike or a treadmill. I injured my rotator cuff last summer playing an exercise vid…

Features

How to hire an in-home helper for an aging parent

Dear Savvy Senior, I would like to hire an in-home helper for my 82-year-old mother to assist with household chores like housekeeping, grocery shopping and driving her to the doctor, etc. But mom doesn’t require any personal/physical caregiving, nor does she require any home medical care. An…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — You are friendly, upbeat and warm when dealing with others. You are also observant and alert. People like your cheerful playfulness. This year you are working hard to build important foundations in your life. They might be physical structures or …

Features

Edmunds: 2022's best redesigned rides

  • By MILES BRANMAN Edmunds

There are two key points within the life cycle of a vehicle: the introduction of a fully redesigned model and a significant midlife update. A midlife update typically ushers in appealing styling tweaks or feature updates, but a full redesign introduces wholesale changes to the vehicle. Timin…

Features

They Said It

“Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says, ‘I’ll try again tomorrow.’”