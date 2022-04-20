Home hazards can have costly consequences, like fires, flooding, injuries and death. But preventing accidents or disasters or minimizing the damage when they happen isn’t as expensive as you might think. Small fixes that typically cost $200 or less can have a big impact on home safety. Reduce your fire risks by adding mesh over vents to deflect embers and clearing vegetation close to your house. Lessen fall dangers by securing objects. Decrease water damage by installing sensors. And avoid getting food poisoning from eating spoiled foods by placing thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer to detect the correct temperature.