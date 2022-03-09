“Patience is also a form of action.”
Auguste Rodin
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“Patience is also a form of action.”
Dear Savvy Senior, What is the IRS standard tax deduction for 2021? I didn’t file a tax return last tax year (2020) because I lost my job and my income in March due to COVID. But I got a part-time job in 2021 and am wondering if I made enough money that requires me to file this year. Part-Ti…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 — You are charming and have a great sense of humor. You are also compassionate and caring for those who are less fortunate. In particular, you have a strong sense of justice. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you…
Dear Dr. Roach: I have spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease, along with scoliosis from childhood polio. A few weeks ago, I developed sciatica and started a course of physical therapy, but quit halfway through because it seemed to make the pain much worse. The therapist recommended I…
The Ford F-150 Tremor is at home off-road in mud. Or on-road in a blizzard.
“Risk something or forever sit with your dreams.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — You are a driven perfectionist who is independent and ambitious. However, sometimes you are an emotional sponge for others. You soak up their feelings. This means you have to be careful and discriminating about the company you keep. This is a fabul…
Q. Although I have been married to one man for 30 years, I read your column every week. You seem to always bring it back to “Put the children first.” My thought is maybe if parents put their relationship first instead of everything focused on the kids, there would be fewer divorces! What do …
Dear Dr. Roach: I was wondering if you could explain why some vaccinations seem to completely protect against a disease, while others do not. For example, smallpox was completely eradicated by vaccination, and the hepatitis B vaccine is good for life and 98% to 100% effective, according to t…
Few things document weddings more effectively than photographs. Carefully curated wedding albums and portraits hung on walls serve as daily reminders of a couple’s special day.
Young couples tying the knot today grew up with social media, so it’s no great surprise that so many want to utilize various platforms when planning their weddings.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching. People from all walks of life have had to confront the pandemic and the changes it wrought, and many of those changes could have some staying power.
The notion that “timing is everything” is applicable in many situations, perhaps none more so than on a couple’s wedding day.
Jewelry is a key component of weddings. The financial resource CreditDonkey notes that, in the United States, the average amount spent on an engagement ring is $5,500, while Canadians spend an average of $3,500.
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — When a childhood friend, Ryan Rutledge, called me last fall, he had a request that just about took my breath away.
Weddings join the lives of two loving individuals so they can share their future with one another. Various elements help make weddings both momentous and magical.
Every wedding is different, even if many share some common components.
Couples make many decisions when planning their weddings.
Today is Monday, March 7, the 66th day of 2022. There are 299 days left in the year.
“Nice is different than good.”
The average cost of a wedding today is enough to make a sizable down payment on a home.
Wedding planning involves many movable pieces that ultimately need to come together on the big day. Planning is typically a months-long process, and adhering to certain monthly benchmarks can help couples stay the course.
No two weddings are the same.
Weddings are among the most complex events many people will ever plan. Couples often try to go the extra mile in an effort to make the day memorable for themselves and their guests. That pressure can make a wedding day feel a little frenzied. Thankfully, there are various ways to ensure the …
Brides and grooms may pour over every detail of their weddings, but few components of the festivities may be as fun, especially for foodies, as deciding what the wedding cake will look like. Couples who want to deliver show-stopping visuals often express some measure of their creativity and …
When tying the knot, couples continue to do so in familiar venues.
CHICAGO (TNS) — It’s been two years and counting of living in a pandemic world. And two years ago, wedding trends were pointing more toward sustainability, second dresses, power suits, couples coats and honeymoons closer to home. Also over the course of the two years, wedding experts offered…
Celebrating family histories and traditions is a major component of weddings. During a wedding, two families come together and begin to merge their unique takes on life.
Vendors may be in the background during a wedding, but the roles they play are vital to making ceremonies and receptions memorable for couples and their guests. It’s customary to tip wedding vendors who provide great service.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 7, 2022 — You are imaginative and artistic. You can be mysterious, which is why others don’t really know you. Many of you are fascinating storytellers. This will be a meaningful year for you because it’s a year of learning and teaching — a year of discovery. …
Dear Dr. Roach: At a recent visit with my ear, nose and throat doctor, he commented that frequent use of antihistamines with decongestants can lead to blocked eustachian tubes. Is that statement correct?
Q: My four-year-old Windows 10 laptop has a weird problem when saving Microsoft Word files. In the last couple of months, the time it takes Word to save a file has gone from nearly instantaneous to taking 10 to 15 seconds. This doesn’t happen the first time I save a new file, just on subsequ…
“Indeed, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. But evil men and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 5, 2022 — Freedom and independence are important to you, because you want life to be exciting and adventurous. Because of your versatility and wit, you are highly inspirational to others. This is a year of change, so stay light on your feet. It’s an excitin…
Dear Dr. Roach: If a person has a very severe reaction to a COVID booster, will they benefit from it? My cousin got very ill after her third shot. She has severe allergies. Will she be immune to COVID? — C.W.
Q: Our son, a senior in high school, is vaping. He claims he does it to control his anxiety. I worry about him getting into harder drugs when he goes to college this coming fall. What’s your take on this?
Ed Litton, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, announced he will break with tradition and not seek a second term in the top convention role.
Today is Friday, March 4, the 63rd day of 2022. There are 302 days left in the year.
Close to Shippenville Exit on I-80, Small 2 story house, …
The City of Titusville is seeking a qualified individual …
YWCA Antiques Sale & Show Sat, March 12th, 2022 9:00A…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
Black & white long haired male cat w/ stubbed tail. N…
Found Pointer mix in Clarion Borough March 7th. Please co…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…