Miyamoto Musashi
Would you be interested in a lighter, quicker — and less expensive iteration of BMW’s Z4 roadster? One with a hard top rather than a soft-top?
Dear Car Talk:
Brian MacDonald was a 17-year-old junior in high school when he purchased his first car — a slightly used 1971 Oldsmobile.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 — You are a naturally curious person who is verbally expressive and dynamic. You are kind, well-meaning and always fair. This year is a bit slower for you; it is totally appropriate for you to focus on yourself and your closest relationships. Trust …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been having pains and discomfort in my chest area for over a month now. I am a woman and in my early 30s. My doctor says my heart is OK, but I can’t help but wonder. The pain is mostly in the right side of the chest but will stretch to the left and recently, I feel lik…
Q: With the advent of adaptive cruise control, my question is, do the brake lights come on when the system detects a need to slow down, especially when it is somewhat abrupt? S.M., Round Rock, Texas
Dear Savvy Senior, My husband and I are looking for the simplest and least expensive way to dispose of our bodies when we die. We hate the idea of wasting a lot of money on high-priced funerals and would like some advice on some simple and cheap send-offs. Simple Seniors
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 — You have a strong, optimistic energy that is coupled with an original, impulsive streak. You think outside the box. You have fresh new ideas that are modern and often unconventional. This year is the beginning of a new cycle for you, which is why…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently went to my dermatologist because I noticed a dark mole I hadn’t seen before. He did a biopsy, and it was called a “moderately dysplastic nevus.” He recommended removal, which was done right away. During the appointment he mentioned that I am now at greater risk for…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 — You are optimistic and confident. You have charm, intelligence and wit, and are an excellent communicator. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to wrap up certain things that have involved you for years. Be prep…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on “long COVID”? Specifically, do people experiencing long COVID carry the virus for an extended period? Are they contagious during long COVID, or does the term refer to lingering symptoms but not necessarily testing positive? — S.E.
Q. My ex moved out nine months ago. He has no furniture in his apartment — nothing but a TV in the living room and a bed in his room. I told him maybe he should take a break and postpone his weekends with our daughters, 6 and 8, until he gets some furniture. He refuses! If I called Child Pro…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is still nursing her 10-month-old son. She decided to get the Pfizer vaccine and continue breastfeeding. Her doctor did not advise her against it. Do you have an opinion or more information about this matter? I’ve read that COVID antibodies are present in breastmi…
Q: My HP Chromebook is going to reach Auto Update Expiration in September. I use it only rarely, but I would like to be able to make online purchases with it. How dangerous is it to keep using a Chromebook that’s not continually updated? Would it make sense to install some Bitdefender securi…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 — You are warm, caring and charming. You like to cooperate with people to get along. You are intellectually creative and have the ability to think outside the box. This is a very strong year for you because you will receive kudos and admiration from o…
Kellner to speak at OC church
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 — You are charming and kind. You are also alert and observant about your surroundings. People immediately sense that you are honest and sincere. This year you need to take care of yourself, and you need to take care of your family as well. It’s a tim…
Q: Our 13-year-old eighth-grader says he doesn’t like the small private school he attends and wants us to put him in public high school next year. His grades are fine, he’s got several close friends, and he’s on the basketball and track teams, but he says that he’s bored and wants to attend …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I live in Florida and the recent explosion of COVID cases — where it seems 90% of cases are those who, for whatever reason, are not vaccinated — got me to wondering about medical treatment specific to those situations. Should part of their course of medical treatment include …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 — You are solid, reliable and hardworking. You respect justice and fair play. You are also creative and imaginative, and you have an excellent sense of humor. This year, exciting changes are taking place that will create more freedom for you. Be courag…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, in the middle of all the news about the newly circulating delta COVID-19 variant, a friend of mine flew to Mexico with her husband and teenage daughter for a five-day resort vacation. After she returned, she went to an outdoor concert with a group of friends, and th…
Mad Max drove the last of the V8 Interceptors. This may be your last chance to drive the last V6-powered crossover.
Dear Car Talk:
Back in the 1970s, Larry Joubert grew up working on the cars that came into his dad’s used-car lot. One car that always grabbed his attention was the Triumph Stag built in 1973, the last year Triumph shipped that particular convertible to the U.S. from England.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 — You are a visionary with futuristic ideas. You are intelligent, witty, creative and determined about going after what you want. Please note: Simplicity is the key to your current year. It’s important to build solid structures in your life both lite…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My friend is taking care of his 89-year-old mother. She has been drooling for the past two years or so. I read that aging causes muscles used for swallowing to become weaker and causes dysphagia, which in turn causes drooling. Is this true? — G.P.
Dear Jim: My furnace seems to be working properly, but I want to keep it running at its highest efficiency. Are there any simple furnace maintenance tasks I can regular do myself? — Karen H.
The Toyota RAV4 has taken over sister Prius’ spot as the best-selling hybrid in the brand’s lineup. But not because it’s greener than the iconic sedan: it’s more practical.
