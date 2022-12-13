“There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind.”
Virginia Woolf
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 — You have a sharp, clever mind. You are perceptive and quick. You are also charismatic, charming and appealing to many. You are optimistic and confident. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Exercise is important. Sta…
Q. What do you do when you suspect your children, ages 10 and almost 12, are being emotionally abused by their stepmother? Things like when I drop them off to see their dad, if he’s late home from work, she makes them sit outside for over an hour until he gets home. When he arrives, she acts…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My mother and both of her sisters had breast cancer in their 30s, with my mother eventually passing after her third bout at age 43. They all grew up in the same house that I grew up in. I’m now a 34-year-old father of three small children. I don’t want to die early because of…
Today in History
“You just can’t live in that negative way ... make way for the positive day.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 — You are intelligent, confident and in some ways bigger than life. Issues matter to you, which is why you are sometimes a perfectionist. You won’t let something go. This is a social year for you, which is why you have a great zest for life! Old frien…
Back in 2016, Jamie Clark of Seattle was a software engineer who planned to take a year off of work to finish a master’s degree in computational linguistics. One year turned into three and a career change into financial planning.
Today in History
This is the Age of the Parenting Cult, the latest iteration of which is so-called “gentle parenting.” GP is the latest attempt by America’s mental health industry to persuade moms (today’s all-too-typical dad is a mere “parenting aide”) to approach discipline such that both child behavior an…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently caught a quick news headline on breast cancer stating that there are now findings of cancer in women who have had breast implants. What can you tell us about these new findings and studies?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 — You have a breezy, sunny personality. You’re confident, generous and friendly. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why it’s important to grab new opportunities, beginnings and adventures, and accept major changes in …
“Now as they were traveling along, He (Jesus) entered a village; and a woman named Martha welcomed Him into her home. She had a sister called Mary, who was seated at the Lord’s feet, listening to His word. But Martha was distracted with all her preparations; and she came up to Him and said, …
Walk-through Nativity offeredEvangelistic Tabernacle is hosting a live walk-through Nativity experience today and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 — You are confident. You address life with energy and vigor. You work hard for what you want. Nevertheless, privately, you are sensitive and softer than you appear. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone an…
“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I used to give blood regularly. While in the Air Force, I was stationed in England for four years in the early 1980s. Sometime in the 1990s, I was told that due to concern about mad cow disease, I would no longer be able to donate. Is that still true? If so, what do people in…
Change is a constant in sports.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — SHARPSVILLE
With a roster that featured only one senior and six underclassmen, Allegheny-Clarion Valley’s girls basketball team suffered through some growing pains last year as they won only three of their 22 games.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 12 — CRANBERRY
There’s plenty to be excited about for the Clarion-Limestone boys basketball team entering the 2022-2023 season, but there are also a few reasons to be wary — at least early on.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — at Redbank Valley
After a successful 2021-2022 season that saw them go 12-11 overall and 6-4 in the KSAC Large Division, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will be looking to build on that momentum this season, but it won’t happen without overcoming some obstacles.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 14 — at Keystone
After reaching the PIAA playoffs for two consecutive seasons, Clarion’s boys basketball team came up one win shy of equaling that feat last year as they finished 15-12 and lost to Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A fifth-place game for the right to go to states.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — at Union
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 14 — GENERL McLANE
A season with much promise turned into a mediocre campaign for coach Phil Canfield’s Cochranton Cardinals a year ago.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — SLIPPERY ROCK
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 12 — at North East
There is no shortage of personnel for Cranberry’s boys. The Berries graduated one starter from last year’s young team, which finished 3-19 overall and 0-10 in the KSAC South. The squad welcomes back an abundance of players to fill out the rotation.