“Success is sometimes the outcome of a whole string of failures.”
Vincent van Gogh
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 22F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow showers. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: January 24, 2022 @ 5:47 am
Q: When I print color pictures, I get white lines across the images. I use an Epson Expression Premium XP-640 printer. How can I correct this?
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is COVID-19 infection a cause of heart block? I recently had a complete heart block, tested positive in the ER for COVID-19 (symptomless and post-vaccine), and was fitted with a permanent pacemaker. I’m 63, female, in good health except for a luckily nonsevere, 10-year diagno…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 — You are relaxed, fun-loving and easygoing. You have a sophisticated style and are often known for doing something unusual or breaking the mold. This year you will work hard for what you want. You will focus on building structures, both external and …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022:
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has included a group that advocates for women’s ordination on a website promoting a two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics, indicating that Pope Francis wants to hear from all Catholics during the process.
Many years ago, I was sitting at my desk and I had an epiphany. That’s what I call it, anyhow.
DEAR DR. ROACH: For many years, I have heard that grapefruit products interfere with medication that one is taking. Is this still true, if it ever was? I am currently taking thyroxine daily and a blood pressure pill, amlodipine. I love grapefruit juice, so I am concerned. — D.P.
Q: I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 — You are free-spirited and full of original ideas. You stand up for your beliefs and will often fight for the underdog. You are modern-thinking, multitalented, kind and generous. This year will be slower paced and gentler with a stronger focus on r…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 — You are friendly and sociable. People are drawn to your sincerity. You are fun-loving and generous and attracted to humanitarian causes. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you can open any door to explore new avenues. …
“If you can’t see anything beautiful about yourself, get a better mirror.”
Today is Friday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2022. There are 344 days left in the year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 79-year-old female who recently underwent a right total knee arthroplasty. In a routine post-operative X-ray there was indication of early osteopenia in my long bones. I live in Montana and walk regularly during the summer months, but during winter it is more d…
If you want to drive the new Nissan Z-car, you’ll have to wait a bit longer since it’s not yet available.
Dear Car Talk:
With the goal in mind of getting a higher education, virtually every young student who sets off for college wants to get there in a snazzy set of wheels. Scott Gibson is no exception.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 — You are conscientious, capable and reliable. People like to know they can count on you. They also love your sense of humor. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer…
Q: The anti-lock brakes on my 2003 Camry activate on an intermittent, but fairly frequent basis. They sometimes pulsate when slowing to a stop on dry pavement. It happens right before stopping, never when going the speed limit. The Toyota dealer mechanic test drove it, and of course, it did …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 63-year-old woman. My 29-year-old niece was just diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She discovered that she carries a mutation of her CHEK2 gene. Her father, who is my brother, also has the gene. Should I get tested for the gene and should my children be …
Q: I have a 2017 Honda CRV, which I like except for the entertainment system. It won’t accept and play CDs.
“A merry heart doeth good like a medicine.”
Today is Thursday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2022. There are 345 days left in the year.
“Let us not go back in anger or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2022. There are 346 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 — You are a creative optimist who has a sharp mind. You enthuse and inspire others. You have a great sense of humor and your own definite style. You have a strong sense of will and determination. Great news! This year you will get promotions, kudos…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 72-year-old male in good health. I do, however, suffer from arthritis in my left ankle, the result of a broken bone while playing football in high school. When the pain flares, I take an Aleve, and it provides quick and nearly total relief. I have read that the…
Dear Savvy Senior, I would like to get my personal, legal and financial information organized so my kids will know what’s going on when I’m no longer around. Can you offer any tips on the best way to do this? — Unorganized Emma
DEAR DR. ROACH: I suffer from frequent allergic sneezing and coughing. Every day I seem to sneeze and sniffle. A daily Zyrtec controls the symptoms, but I am reluctant to take it daily as I understand it is an anticholinergic and continual use can have cognitive effects and cause other issue…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 — You pursue whatever you do or want with all your heart and soul. You are kindhearted, generous and willing to help those in need. You have an easygoing optimism that makes people like you. This year is one of learning and teaching. Time alone will …
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2022. There are 347 days left in the year.
“Perhaps the greatest test of love is the way we act in times of need.”
Q. It’s a new year and I’d really like to put my best foot forward with my co-parent. This Christmas, my holiday backed up to her weekend and we had to return my son to her the day after Christmas just to sleep, only to return to my home in the morning. To eliminate all the back-and-forth, I…
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 — You are an idealist who can be inspired by lofty goals. You are hardworking and persistent when it comes to achieving your aims. Regardless of how you feel, you present yourself as confident and optimistic. Service to others and personal responsibil…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had slightly elevated glucose levels (104-109) for several years. I found a dietary supplement of cinnamon, vitamin D and chromium. I took the directed amount for a period of time and had a glucose test of 61. I don’t know if it was a fluke or not. A recent A1C test ca…
Q: I’m on a committee whose members often forward email to each other. But the forwarded emails from two members — who both have Gmail accounts — never reach my Comcast account. (I’ve searched for these emails in my inbox and spam folder.) However, I do receive forwarded email from a member …
