“Let us not go back in anger or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”
James Thurber
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2022. There are 346 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 — You are a creative optimist who has a sharp mind. You enthuse and inspire others. You have a great sense of humor and your own definite style. You have a strong sense of will and determination. Great news! This year you will get promotions, kudos…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 72-year-old male in good health. I do, however, suffer from arthritis in my left ankle, the result of a broken bone while playing football in high school. When the pain flares, I take an Aleve, and it provides quick and nearly total relief. I have read that the…
Dear Savvy Senior, I would like to get my personal, legal and financial information organized so my kids will know what’s going on when I’m no longer around. Can you offer any tips on the best way to do this? — Unorganized Emma
DEAR DR. ROACH: I suffer from frequent allergic sneezing and coughing. Every day I seem to sneeze and sniffle. A daily Zyrtec controls the symptoms, but I am reluctant to take it daily as I understand it is an anticholinergic and continual use can have cognitive effects and cause other issue…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 — You pursue whatever you do or want with all your heart and soul. You are kindhearted, generous and willing to help those in need. You have an easygoing optimism that makes people like you. This year is one of learning and teaching. Time alone will …
“Perhaps the greatest test of love is the way we act in times of need.”
Q. It’s a new year and I’d really like to put my best foot forward with my co-parent. This Christmas, my holiday backed up to her weekend and we had to return my son to her the day after Christmas just to sleep, only to return to my home in the morning. To eliminate all the back-and-forth, I…
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 — You are an idealist who can be inspired by lofty goals. You are hardworking and persistent when it comes to achieving your aims. Regardless of how you feel, you present yourself as confident and optimistic. Service to others and personal responsibil…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had slightly elevated glucose levels (104-109) for several years. I found a dietary supplement of cinnamon, vitamin D and chromium. I took the directed amount for a period of time and had a glucose test of 61. I don’t know if it was a fluke or not. A recent A1C test ca…
Q: I’m on a committee whose members often forward email to each other. But the forwarded emails from two members — who both have Gmail accounts — never reach my Comcast account. (I’ve searched for these emails in my inbox and spam folder.) However, I do receive forwarded email from a member …
Certain songs seem to survive the test of time. These “gems” continue to pop up in our worship services (contemporary or traditional.) They instruct and inspire modern believers just as they did in the past.
DETROIT -- About two weeks before Christmas, Father Tim McCabe realized he needed a miracle.
I was once an orthodox believer in the power of timeout, the practice of having a child sit in a somewhat isolated chair for five minutes or so immediately after said child has misbehaved. I’ve promoted timeouts in this column, my books and my public presentations. Used consistently, it shou…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021 — You are a romantic who loves beautiful things. By nature, you are emotional. You have a strong sense of justice and high standards for yourself and others. Appreciation and acknowledgement are important to you. This year you will work hard to cons…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Many of my friends and I are considering knee replacement surgery, and in my case, want to delay if possible. Are the nonembryo stem cell treatments effective in delaying surgery? These stem cell treatments use our own body fat to turn into fibroblasts, and these may repair o…
“Great people do things before they’re ready.”
Today is Friday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2022. There are 351 days left in the year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been prediabetic for around 13 years and had been able to keep it that way though diet and exercise — no medications for it. But the real issue now is that I have developed congestive heart failure, which probably sounds worse than it really is. However, the medication…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 — You have a sharp mind and a marvelous sense of timing. You’re also very observant. You’re an excellent organizer who is loyal and devoted to family. This year life will be more enjoyable and sociable! Get involved with others. Some will find themsel…
Retractable hardtops have their virtues, the chief one being that when the top isn’t retracted, you have a solid roof over your head — and over what’s in your car.
Dear Car Talk:
When Kevin Anderson bought his bedraggled 1969 Camaro Super Sport convertible in 1987, he had no idea the Chevy would not see road time for the next 27 years.
Q: I’ve read about several catalytic converter thefts recently. My Toyota dealership is advertising a shield for theft protection. What are your thoughts? Does this shield prevent access for car maintenance? G.R., Morton Grove, Illinois
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 86-year-old mother has swollen ankles. Usually, her ankles will swell only in the summertime, but this year they have not deflated. A blood test this year indicated that she had low sodium, so her cardiologist told her to reduce her water/fluid intake and increase her salt…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 — You are focused and driven to achieve what you want to do. You are smart, hardworking and organized. This allows you to accomplish a lot. This is a quieter, slower-paced year with a stronger focus on partnerships and close friendships. Take time o…
“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.”
“Comfort can be dangerous. Comfort provides a floor but also a ceiling.”
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you decipher the different types of housing options available to seniors, and recommend some good resources for locating them? I need to find a place for my elderly mother and could use some help. Overwhelmed Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: Since I suffer from age-associated cognitive impairment, I read with interest an advertisement that claims that this condition may be caused by fish oil, which I have been taking regularly for many years. That ad says that “a highly-acclaimed MD” states that today’s low-grade…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 — You are warm, friendly and sincere. Because you love to learn, you have a formal education or you are self-educated. You are always generous to those in need. This is an exciting year for you because it is a time of new beginnings. Have the coura…
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year.
