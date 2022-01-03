“Whether we want them or not, the New Year will bring new challenges; whether we seize them or not, the New Year will bring new opportunities.”
Michael Josephson
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Today is Monday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2022. There are 362 days left in the year.
“Whether we want them or not, the New Year will bring new challenges; whether we seize them or not, the New Year will bring new opportunities.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: When should a person have cataract surgery, and can you ever have them removed? I am concerned, as I am a 65-year-old male with cataracts. Can glasses be prescribed so I never need surgery? I ask because I know people who had surgery and had a special lens put in (may I add, …
Q: I’m having trouble with an online Bridge card game that runs in the browser of my Windows 10 Pro PC. I used Google Chrome for a long time without problems, but now Bridge freezes at the point in the game where I “bid.” The same thing happens with the Microsoft Edge browser. For some reaso…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 — You are hardworking and focused; nevertheless, at times, you are reckless and impulsive! You are not easily swayed to change your mind. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be wrapping up situations and letting go of …
Driving your vehicle when there’s snow and ice on the roads can be a little intimidating — but it doesn’t have to be. Edmunds’ experts have five steps you can take now that will pay off come winter.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 — You have a strong need for order and organization. You have a home for everything. You’re very loyal and caring about your loved ones. You are financially careful and responsible. People love your quirky sense of humor. Next year will be a time of c…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 — You appear calm and composed, and you approach life with caution. However, you are very creative and determined. You are flexible, although personally you have a strong moral code. This will be a year of learning and teaching for you. Take courses …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 65-year-old man in good health. In March 2021 I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I understand I am eligible to receive a booster. I also understand that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says I may receive any of the three vaccines, but that the…
Q: Whenever — and I most definitely mean every single time — I ask my 6-year-old daughter to do something, she becomes very disrespectful. She stomps her foot, yells at me that I make her do “everything,” mutters disrespectful remarks under her breath (which I usually hear), and so on. If I …
“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”
Sometimes, a car company will bring out a new model so appealing it winds up costing sales — this new Taos from Volkswagen is an example of this.
Dear Car Talk:
“Peace requires us to surrender our illusions of control.”
Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2021. There is one day left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 — You are enthusiastic and passionate about whatever you do. You believe in clearly defined goals and then working hard to attain them. This has been a quieter year with a focus on relationships. Next year, in 2022, you will socialize much more and …
Q: I have a 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with approximately 123,000 miles. I have all original documents (keys, manuals, title) and it is in fair condition. It has been parked outside and not used for over a year. It will most likely need to be towed. I stopped driving due to medical issues and m…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman in good physical condition — a gardener and lap swimmer. The only medication I take is vitamin D. My cholesterol readings for the past few years have shown a total cholesterol of about 200, with HDL 77 and LDL of 105. Is this normal for me? My ratio s…
The 2022 Subaru WRX is a new car with a new platform, a new engine and new sheetmetal, though it may not seem so at first glance.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I’ve noted within the medical community a dramatic increase in resistance to prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines at the same time. I have been taking one 0.5 mg clonazepam at night for insomnia and one, or at the most two, 5 mg Percocet per day for pain as neede…
“My first car was a white 1966 Thunderbird coupe,” Gary Miller says. “That car got me through high school,” he recalls.
Dear Savvy Senior, When is it safe, or not safe, to split pills? I have a cousin who cuts almost all her pills in half in order to save money, but I’m wondering if she’s going overboard. What can you tell me about this? Curious Cousin
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman with osteoporosis. My doctor has prescribed alendronate (Fosamax) for me. My understanding was that this medication was to prevent a hip fracture, but she now says that it will also strengthen other bones in my body, including those in my back. Is thi…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 — You are cooperative, easygoing and fair-minded, which makes you an excellent co-worker. You can be a perfectionist. You set high standards for yourself and for others. You are likable and often not traditional. This year has been a time of new be…
They both carved out sterling reputations as military and political leaders over years of public service. But both also saw their legacies tarnished by their actions in the long, bloody war in Iraq.
“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2021. There are two days left in the year.
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2021. There are three days left in the year.
“Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 — You are versatile and flexible. You are hardworking, conscientious and reliable. You are always organized. Personally, you have a cheerful, upbeat personality, which is why others like you. This year has been the final year of a nine-year cycle for…
Q. My ex and I have been divorced for almost 10 years. We are friends, that’s it. We share children and we have always worked together on that basis.
The Today in History installment for Tuesday's edition inadvertently appeared in Monday's edition. The following is the Monday installment of Today in History.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I live in a very dry climate, and I struggle with dry skin all over my body. Lately I have been having a lot of dry, flaky skin in my ear canal. I have no ear pain, and my ears are not itchy. I believe I have dry skin in my ears, and I have been told by nonmedical professiona…
Spam is still making people mad — and perplexed.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 — You are patient, sincere and loyal to your loved ones. You are serious and yet easygoing. You are witty with a great sense of humor. You are a giving, generous person. This has been a powerful year for you because you have received recognition, awar…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 — You are patient, sincere and loyal to your loved ones. You are serious and yet easygoing. You are witty with a great sense of humor. You are a giving, generous person. This has been a powerful year for you because you have received recognition, awar…
Spam is still making people mad — and perplexed.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 76-year-old man. I became aware of an increase in my resting heart rate in April 2021, going from a resting rate of 48 to 74 beats per minute in a six-day period. It is persistent. This led me to a cardiologist who diagnosed me with atrial fibrillation three we…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 76-year-old man. I became aware of an increase in my resting heart rate in April 2021, going from a resting rate of 48 to 74 beats per minute in a six-day period. It is persistent. This led me to a cardiologist who diagnosed me with atrial fibrillation three we…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it’s months or a year or two before the seco…
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Anna Winkler thanks the many people who sent her birthday…
LOST Gold men’s wedding ring, engraved, unique. Call 814-…
Found (2) German Short Hair Pointers Dec. 23rd in Corsica…
Found a ring in the Knox area. Appears to be a man’s wedd…
Estate Notice Estate of Barbara L. Hajel, Deceased. Late …