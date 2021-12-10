“Life is a collection of moments. Mindfulness is beautification of the moments.”

Amit Ray

PREVIEW: Oil City Boys Basketball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Coming off a roller coaster of a season in 2020-21, Oil City’s boys basketball team will be looking for a little more “normalcy” heading into this year.

PREVIEW: Franklin Boys Basketball

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With two state championship banners hanging on the walls of the gymnasium, along with several District 10 ones, it’s safe to say that Franklin High School has a rich basketball tradition.

PREVIEW: Redbank Valley Boys Basketball

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Redbank Valley enters the 2021-22 campaign with plenty of athletes on the roster, and that’s both a blessing and a curse, at least from a basketball standpoint.

PREVIEW: Clarion Boys Basketball

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

In its first two seasons under head coach Scott Fox, Clarion Area’s basketball program has seen plenty of success. Since the 2019 season, the Bobcats have gone 34-20, won a state playoff game in each of those seasons and claimed the District 9 Class 1A championship before making it to the PI…

PREVIEW: Keystone Boys Basketball

  • By JOE SAGER Correspondent

The bad news for Keystone heading into the season is it graduated four starters from last year’s District 9 Class 2A semifinal run.

PREVIEW: A-C Valley Boys Basketball

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After two consecutive successful seasons brought the winning tradition back to the Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys basketball program, head coach Tony McGarvey will be looking to reload this year with a roster that doesn’t feature a single senior.

PREVIEW: Union Boys Basketball

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After finishing last season with a winning record and earning a berth in the District 9 playoffs, Union head coach Eric Mortimer would like to see his team match that effort, or even do better, this year.

PREVIEW: North Clarion Boys Basketball

  • By JAKE DEEMER Contributing writer

FRILLS CORNERS — In just his second season as head coach of the North Clarion boys basketball program, Ewing Moussa is starting to build a culture where players succeed both on and off the court.

PREVIEW: Cochranton Boys Basketball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Last season saw coach Phil Canfield’s Cochranton Cardinals boys basketball team get off to a flying start, winning 11 of its first 15 games and included a four-game win streak and a five-game streak.

PREVIEW: Rocky Grove Boys Basketball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

A quick glance at last year’s record might give the impression that the 2020-21 season was a wash for Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team.

PREVIEW: Cranberry Boys Basketball

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the schedule last year, Cranberry’s boys basketball team was limited to playing only 16 games and it was unable to find its footing, ending the season at 4-12 overall and 0-5 in the KSAC Big School Division.

PREVIEW: Oil City Girls Basketball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

If there’s one thing that new Oil City girls basketball coach Jake Stevens has noticed during his first few weeks on the job, it’s that he’s excited about the direction the Oilers’ program is heading.

PREVIEW: Rocky Grove Girls Basketball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

The good news for the Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team this season is that five letter winners are back, including the Orioles’ top two scorers. The bad news is that there’s only two other players on the roster ... and both are freshman.

PREVIEW: Cranberry Girls Basketball

  • By CHRIS McKISSICK Contributing writer

After a 4-10 season last year, the Cranberry Berries are looking to turn the page from the COVID-abbreviated season, but coach Carrie Melat, who enters her eighth season as coach, will be fielding a host of new faces for the 2021-2022 campaign.

PREVIEW: Clarion-Limestone Girls Basketball

  • By CHRIS McKISSICK Contributing writer

With a number of key contributors returning from last year’s 7-12 squad, Clarion-Limestone will be looking to make a run in the KSAC Small School Division this year.

PREVIEW: Cochranton Girls Basketball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Entering his third season as head coach at Cochranton, Dave Zamperini once again has high hopes for the Cardinals, who finished 9-11 overall and 8-6 in Region 2 a year ago.