“The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful and virtuous.”
Frederick Douglass
Dear Dr. Roach: My girlfriend had a routine gynecological exam and a colposcopy, and was positive for HPV 6 and had something called CIN1. She was told to come back in a year. Do I need to worry about this? — P.A.A.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 8, 2022 — You are a caring, sensitive and nurturing person. Family members and friends will turn to you for advice and comfort. You are intuitive and intelligent; you sense what is going on with others. This year, you want to enjoy life. You want to socialize …
Q: I want to respond to the tire sealant problems. About a year ago I was coming back from Cape Cod and in the trunk of my car I had a large explosion. At the next truck stop I discovered that a full can of tire sealant had exploded in my trunk. What a mess: sticky, gooey foam everywhere on …
Can the redesigned Acura MDX unseat the reigning three-row luxury champ? The MDX makes a case for itself against the Audi Q7 with its lower starting price, larger third-row bench and slightly more cargo capacity. Meanwhile, the Q7 features an elegant interior and more attainable fuel economy…
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The Cadillac Escalade-V’s specs seem like something out of a Marvel comics creative session: Big as Hulk, seats seven, built on a steel truck frame, cruises on autopilot — yet accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, dances on Corvette-inspired magnetic shocks, a…
Dear Jim: My house has older, but good, single-pane windows and the sun is baking us through them. Will installing do-it-yourself window film block the intense heat and glare? — Greg L.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 7, 2022 — You are very sensitive. You have a strong intellectual drive, and you constantly seek ways to improve yourself and become a better person. You are independent, self-sufficient and loyal to family. This year, you are focused on relationships, becaus…
Jaguar — the luxury brand known for its cars — currently makes only two kinds of them. And only one of them is a sedan.
Dear Car Talk:
More that a century ago, the pure utilitarian function of pickup trucks was their selling point. Such rough and ready vehicles were usually found on farms.
“Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.”
Dear Dr. Roach: I’m taking the blood thinner Eliquis. I wonder if I can stop taking it and go on something natural, like tea or something else. Thank you. — M.K.
“A multitude of words is no proof of a prudent mind.”
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a woman, age 68. When I was 12 years old, I was 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Now I am 4 feet, 8 inches tall. I have scoliosis plus degenerative arthritis of the spine and walk bent over.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 — You are strong and passionate, which is why you fervently stand by your beliefs. You are self-disciplined, tenacious, persevering and confident. This year is the beginning of a fresh nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous and ready to explore new …
Dear Savvy Senior, What kinds of clothing options are available to mobility challenged seniors who have a difficult time dressing? Looking for Mom
“Fame and wealth without wisdom are unsafe possessions.”
Q. My wife and I have been married for 6 months. I’m very close to my ex—she’s the mother of our three children and the kids go back and forth between our homes. My wife was going through my phone and found some texts with my ex that she thought were too flirty and went ballistic. She said I…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 — You are naturally vigorous and energetic! However, you also have charm, class and poise — qualities that make you memorable. You’re an adventurer and a loyal friend. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Open any door. Be read…
Today is Tuesday, July 5, the 186th day of 2022. There are 179 days left in the year.
Dear Dr. Roach: Our family dog got sick and needed to be admitted to the veterinary hospital, where she was diagnosed with leptospirosis. The vet says she will pull through, but do I need to be concerned about my family? — E.V.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 77-year-old male. I’m 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh 145 pounds, with difficult-to-control high blood pressure. For many years I had a blood pressure reading around 140/80 with no medicines. Last year I had a very severe headache, and I thought it might be a s…
Pope Francis has hailed as a martyr an Italian missionary nun slain in Haiti, where she cared for poor children. The diocese of Milan says Sister Luisa Dell'Orto was slain “during an armed aggression,” probably a robbery attempt, on Saturday in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. Francis on Sunday in remarks to the public in St. Peter's Square expressed his closeness to the nun's family members and noted she had lived there for some 20 years, dedicating herself to helping poor children who lived on the street. Francis said he prays for the Haitian people, especially the youngest ones, so they can have a better future without misery or violence.
Guest pastor at First Presbyterian
We are surrounded by bad money advice — from social media, from influencers and even from friends and family. Bad money advice might be oversimplified, ignoring the particulars of your personal situation. It could be outdated or based on harmful stereotypes. It may come in the form of a get-…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 2, 2022 — You are warm, caring and generous. You are also spontaneous and witty! You have an excellent sense of timing. In fact, you have many talents! This year your talents are certainly recognized, because it’s a time for promotions, acknowledgements, kud…
Q: My husband and I have one child, age 2. We’d like to have at least one more. What is the optimal spacing between children?
A familiar scenario plays out before us. The entire family converges upon a restaurant for a celebratory dinner. Grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins all gather around a large table. Early in the proceedings, a parent leans forward and lovingly corrects their child. “Don’t just fill up on…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 4, 2022 — You are a warm, caring, loving person who is close to your loved ones. It’s important to you that there is peace and harmony within the family, because discord creates stress for you. Good news! This is your year for success, awards, promotions and a…
“Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by others doing it.”
Dear Dr. Roach: Each year when I receive results from my yearly bloodwork I notice that my GFR score keeps going down. This year is the first year that my score dropped below 60, with a score of 57. I am 66 years old, and there are no other scores in my bloodwork that would indicate kidney d…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 1, 2022 — You are a sensitive, loving person who values family and friends. You are intuitive and imaginative, and you have an excellent memory. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Time spent in solitude to develop yourself personally and increase…
“If you hit a wrong note, it’s the next note you play that determines if it’s good or bad.”
Small, economical cars may soon be in vogue again — for the same reasons they used to be in vogue: Money’s tight, and things cost more.
Dear Car Talk:
