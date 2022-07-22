“Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 6:01 am
Americans on the cusp of retiring are facing a tough choice as they watch their nest eggs shrink: Stay the course or keep working. A stock market slump this year has taken a big bite out of investors’ portfolios, including retirement plans like 401(k)s. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is down about 17% since its all-time high in early January. The sharp reversal after a banner 2021 for Wall Street has been particularly unsettling for those who have been planning to retire sooner, rather than later, and banking on a healthier stock portfolio to help fund their post-work lifestyle.
Reaching one’s 50th birthday in optimal health is an accomplishment to be proud of.
Running out of money is a common concern among retirees. And that anxiety is not necessarily unfounded, as a recent study from the Society of Actuaries found that people routinely underestimate just how much money they will need in retirement. Similarly, a 2019 model created by the employee …
AARP Pennsylvania released key findings from a 2022 election survey that shows candidates for governor and U.S. Senate should pay close attention to Pennsylvanians over 50 heading into the summer campaign season, with issues like inflation, jobs and the economy, and Social Security on 50+ vo…
The combination of modern technology and good old-fashioned experienced physical therapy creates the highest level of effective treatment for seniors.
The great outdoors beckons people of all ages. Fresh air can be hard to resist and the benefits of spending time outdoors are so numerous that it behooves anyone, including seniors, to answer the call of nature.
Retirement planning is part savings, part guessing game. While many of your day-to-day expenses will remain the same, there are big-ticket categories that can take a large bite out of your savings.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 22, 2022 — You are a unique individual who is creative and sensitive. You can be rebellious, but mostly you are a charming optimist. This year is a rewarding time for you because you will receive the recognition you deserve. Yay! Expect a promotion, acknowledg…
DEAR DR. ROACH: How do pharmaceutical companies arrive at the names of their drugs? — M.G.
Individuals work hard to save enough money to purchase their homes. And the hard work doesn’t end there.
The benefits of maintaining good credit include looking more reliable in the eyes of prospective employers and securing lower mortgage interest rates when buying a home.
ATLANTA (TNS) — It’s time to start thinking about epic summer vacations. While planning is key for all travelers, it can be especially important for seniors who want to ensure the best travel experience.
Perhaps due to the popularity of social media among a generation of young people who grew up with it, platforms such as Instagram and Facebook are often associated with people born in the 21st century.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — About 1,500 pickleball players, all 50 years old and older, competed in mid-May in a national championship in Fort Lauderdale.
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — Only a few months into the pandemic, Jenny Weathers, 58, stared at the mask covering her son’s mouth and came to a harsh realization.
The early years of midlife are a hectic time for many people. Around the time many people reach their late 30s and early 40s, they’re balancing the responsibilities of a career and a family. But as people enter their 50s, some of those responsibilities tend to be less significant, leaving mo…
TAMPA, Fla. (TNS) — Growing up, Christina Wood never considered becoming a pilot. She was from a big family, and it was the 1960s — her brothers went to college, her sisters to nursing school.
RALEIGH, N.C. (TNS) — The Dunedin Study was only supposed to last three years.
By BARBARA INTERMILL
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I enjoy an active lifestyle, from gardening to playing golf, cross-country skiing and participating in water fitness. I also walk daily. My knees have begun to bother me, and I am noticing some other aches and pains. I don’t want to have to cut back on the activities I love…
Professionals change careers for many reasons. Some do so in pursuit of a higher salary, while others seek a more even balance between their personal and professional lives.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (TNS) — Total hip and knee replacement surgeries are among the most commonly performed operations in the U.S., with an estimated 1 million of these procedures performed each year. Demand for these surgeries also has been rising globally.
Nearly 18 months after getting COVID-19 and spending weeks in the hospital, Terry Bell struggles with hanging up his shirts and pants after doing the laundry.
ATLANTA (TNS) — While virtual reality may once have seemed like something out of “Back to the Future,” the technology is now here to stay. A new report by CNET claims the gaming platform may even be older adults’ next super weapon in the fight against dementia.
After a working lifetime of alarm clocks and meetings, you might be looking forward to a lot more unstructured time once you retire. But taking care of one more to-do list early on can set you up for a better retirement.
Widowed and usually living alone, Gloria Bailey walks with a cane after two knee replacement surgeries and needs help with housekeeping.
LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Francisco attends most staff meetings at Woodbridge Terrace of Irvine, California, and regularly interacts with the residents, but never says a word.
“Don’t ever underestimate the impact you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 21, 2022 — You are perceptive, eloquent and charming. You also have excellent comedic timing. You are innovative, optimistic and determined. Welcome opportunities for solitude this year, because this is a time of learning as well as teaching for you. Study w…
Chrysler, the luxury division of Dodge, is down to just two models on offer. One of them may not be around for very much longer.
Dear Car Talk:
Woodworker Louis Clement paid $175 for his 1960 Renault 4CV back in 1966, and yep, he figures he’s gotten his money’s worth out of the diminutive French sedan.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on long-haul effects in COVID compared to the flu. About 14 years ago, a young neighbor caught some kind of virus. His wife said he was never the same after that. He was in his mid-40s. There were several fundraisers in the area to try to raise money…
Q: As the car market transitions to more electric vehicles, what will traditional car service stations do since all the service needed by internal combustion engines will be replaced by a big battery? M.N., New Richmond, Wisconsin
“Happiness is good health and a bad memory.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 — You are a charming, compassionate person who is a great companion to others. You are caring and nonjudgmental. The theme of service is strong for you this year, which is why you will be supportive to others, especially family. Therefore, take car…
