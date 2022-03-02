“The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life.”
Rabindranath Tagore
Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 5:19 am
Today is Wednesday, March 2, the 61st day of 2022. There are 304 days left in the year.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have suffered from asthma and nasal polyps for more than 20 years. The asthma is controlled, and I mention it only because it might have some connection with my polyps. The polyps get so bad that both sides of my nose are blocked, and I have to breathe through my mouth. It …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 2, 2022 — You are a spiritual, sensitive and ethical person. Family and close friends are important. You have a highly developed psychic sense, even if you don’t know it. This year your focus will be on partners and close friends. Make sure you take time f…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you give me a brief rundown of Medicare’s enrollment choices along with when and how to sign-up? Approaching 65
“The Promised Land always lies on the other side of a wilderness.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 — You are self-reliant and independent. You are also giving, generous and compassionate to others. You are persuasive. Personally, you overcome obstacles. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle, which means you should be courageous! Be will…
Q. Valentine’s Day is always a confusing day for me, and this Valentine’s Day was no different. I get along quite well with my ex, and Valentine’s Day was our anniversary. I want to reach out just to reinforce the journey we went through — married, awful divorce, and now doing our best to co…
Dear Dr. Roach: I read that seniors are strongly advised to get seven to eight hours of sleep a night. While I am in bed for that time, nature calls once or twice a night, and I have some difficulty getting back to sleep. So if I am resting while trying to get back to sleep — say, 20% of an …
“The world is like a mask dancing. If you want to see it well, you do not stand in one place.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 — You are independent, eager and drawn to excitement, yet you have a calm exterior. Your presence can be comforting. You are appealing and attractive but stronger than others suspect. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is …
Q: I don’t like it when Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive take data off my computer and store it online instead. How can I get my data back without losing anything? — Dan Behnke, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Dear Dr. Roach: My son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in March 2020. We recently learned on our own that prednisone greatly affects blood sugar. This needs to be more common knowledge. We found this out when my son’s blood sugar was averaging 250 a day, 100 more than usual. We called his…
Church to host Chili Cook-off
I just experienced a flashback, but fear not, it wasn’t freaky. I was thinking about the parenting revolution that began in the late 1960s and quickly overwhelmed America’s homes and schools. During this reverie, I remembered a bumper sticker that adorned many a suburban minivan during that …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you give me information on blocked bowel movements? I had a colonoscopy two years ago, and they said they couldn’t complete the procedure because of bowel blockage. I am 86 years old and don’t want a colostomy. — H.I.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 — You are a dreamer with excellent intuition. You are multitalented, and when you’re passionate about something, you give it all you have. You’re a good judge of character. This year is about learning and teaching. Many of you will explore or renew …
I am overwhelmed sometimes thinking about all the prayer concerns I hear about because most prayer concerns are dealing with people’s problems, turmoil, confusion, grief, difficulties and sadness. It is beyond comprehension at times. I have a hard time wrapping my mind around all of these things.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 — You are intelligent, and you often take charge of a situation. Nevertheless, you are gentle, compassionate and a forgiving person. Honesty is important to you in your relationships. This year you might perform an important service for others, perhap…
Dear Dr. Roach: I need some guidance on the use of estradiol. I have been taking a low dose (1 mg) for the past 15 years, following a hysterectomy and oophorectomy. My doctor said I needed it to provide the estrogen once provided by my ovaries that he had just removed. At the time I was also…
“The beginning of wisdom is to do away with fear.”
Today is Friday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2022. There are 309 days left in the year.
“The meaning of life is to find your gift. To find your gift is happiness.”
Today is Thursday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2022. There are 310 days left in the year.
Dear Car Talk:
How many people would plunk down good money on a nearly 40-year-old car located more than a thousand miles away sight-unseen? That’s what 43-year-old Mike Tran of Houston did about 15 years ago when he bought his 1985 Toyota Celica GT-S Convertible from a man in Virginia.
Q: I went to Costco to get snow tires. While I was waiting, I was told they could not remove my wheels because the key for the locking lug nuts was missing. I went to the Honda dealer who had rotated my tires four weeks ago for advice. I was told these are not genuine Honda locks and they co…
Dear Dr. Roach: What is the endgame of hyperthyroidism? I am a 54-year-old female, diagnosed in September 2020 with hyperthyroidism due to Graves’ disease. My endocrinologist started me on 10 mg of methimazole and 100 mg of metoprolol daily (my heart rate was above 100 beats per minute).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 — You are an interesting conversationalist, because you can be charming in a quirky way. You’re willing to help others, and you instill a sense of camaraderie with close friends. You have excellent business savvy. Expect exciting changes this year a…
I recently wrote about the new Ford Explorer, one of the few midsized, three-row SUVs available in a segment dominated by car-based crossover SUVs.
“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
Today is Wednesday, Feb. 23, the 54th day of 2022. There are 311 days left in the year.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a woman, 74 years old and in fair health. Eight years ago I had surgery for lung cancer. The first night after, I was told I had atrial fibrillation due to the surgery being so close to the heart. I was started on metoprolol. Every now and then I would feel that my heart…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 — You are passionate and determined, as well as considerate and sensitive. You are both logical and intuitive. You are also multitalented. It’s time to create some solid foundations in your life. This means some of you will physically build somethi…
Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I would like to make some affordable changes to our home so we can remain living there for as long as possible. Can you recommend some good resources that can help us determine what all we need to consider? Getting Old
Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT sca…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 — You are kind and generous to others. You are also persuasive and convincing! You have a strong individualist streak and often walk your own path. This year will be more social and fun-loving for you. Enjoy your creative impulses and stronger zest f…
Q. After about a year on an online dating site, I finally met someone. Actually, I met two. And, they both like me as well. I decided to date them both — just ride it out until one appealed to me more than the other. I was honest and told them both I was seeing other people. Well, the inevit…
