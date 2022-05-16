“Don’t try to be young. Just open your mind. Stay interested in stuff.”
Betty White
“Don’t try to be young. Just open your mind. Stay interested in stuff.”
Dear Dr. Roach: What is dissociative identity disorder? There are a lot of movies and TV shows about it. — Anon.
If it ain’t broke, maybe you should fix it anyway.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday May 16, 2022 — You have a distinctive personality and a strong work ethic. You are friendly and warmhearted, and people like you. You care about others. You also love your creature comforts. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be ge…
Church raising funds for roof project
America entered what I call the Age of Parenting Enlightenment around 1970. That was the year, or thereabouts, when parents stopped listening to their elders about childrearing matters and began instead listening to people with capital letters after their names. The people in question were e…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In December I had a bicycle accident. When they did a CT scan of my ribs, they discovered a large amount of urine that had overflowed my bladder. They removed over 7 pints with a catheter. It destroyed half my kidney function. I had taken Flomax for years and thought I was ur…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 14, 2022 — You are a creative person who is independent and hardworking. You have excellent business savvy. You are also unconventional and stubborn at times. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. You might be attracted to meditation, yoga, pr…
It leaked. The opinion of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Roe v. Wade found its way into the mainstream media and we have a journalistic tornado on our hands! The liberal rhetoric is on full display and the venom is spewing forth.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 13, 2022 — You are reliable and dependable. You are also witty, friendly and loyal to family. You work hard to achieve what you want. This year you will be of service to others, especially family. Take care of yourself as well. Enroll in a class or get a makeover.
“I’ve been searching for ways to heal myself, and I’ve found that kindness is the best way.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old male in fairly good health. I recently was prescribed Bactrim (a sulfa drug) for an ear infection but didn’t know I am allergic to sulfa. I had a severe reaction to the drug: a raging, very itchy rash on most of my body. It made my life miserable. I was giv…
Q: Are headlights on cars and trucks getting brighter or am I just getting older? Some makes and models seem brighter than others, including most pickup trucks. J.O., Plymouth, Minnesota
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 12, 2022 — You are friendly, caring and personable. People like you. You work hard to attain your goals. Nevertheless, you like pleasure and a comfortable life. This year you will attain greater personal freedom as various changes occur. Stay light on your fe…
Dear Car Talk:
Second-hand Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros and Plymouth Barracudas were much in demand with the high school crowd in the mid-1970s. A teenager at the time, Bill Spencer found he could get more car for his money by buying an AMC Javelin.
The only new half-ton truck that still comes standard with a big V8 engine isn’t an American truck. It’s the Nissan Titan.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had bad experiences with my local trauma center. Mainly, they will not consult with my doctor or my hospital, and vice versa. Things would move more quickly and safely if they got my medical history rather than starting from scratch. As a result, I ask the EMTs or para…
Today is Thursday, May 12, the 132nd day of 2022. There are 233 days left in the year.
“To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary. To one without faith, no explanation is possible.”
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 — You are tenacious. Once you have made a decision, you stick with it. Furthermore, you will give it your all. You are also a loyal friend. This year is a time of hard work and construction — both literally in a physical sense, as well as internally…
Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about atrial fibrillation? Every so often, I’ve noticed my heart starts beating rapidly for no particular reason. Is this something I should be worried about? Anxious Annie
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old with O-negative blood type. When I was 40, the Red Cross notified me that antibodies of hepatitis C had been detected in my blood and they would no longer accept blood donations from me.
“You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”
Today is Tuesday, May 10, the 130th day of 2022. There are 235 days left in the year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I heard that air fresheners and fabric softener sheets may cause lung cancer. Is this true? — P.G.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 — You are gentle and cautious, and careful to protect your boundaries. You have the good fortune of being able to make your dreams come true. You are financially aware, and you enjoy beautiful things. This is a more social year for you, because your z…
Q. My husband has two children, ages 6 and 8. They live with us every few days. The back and forth is crazy, but they are young, and I know it’s probably not a good idea for them to be away from either parent for very long. The kids usually stay with their mother on Mother’s Day, but this ye…
“You have to have confidence in your vision or no one else will trust it.”
After a working lifetime of alarm clocks and meetings, you might be looking forward to a lot more unstructured time once you retire. But taking care of one more to-do list early on can set you up for a better retirement.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 9, 2022 — You are practical, classic, persevering and patient. You love the arts, especially music. You definitely enjoy the finer things in life. This year will be slower paced. You also will have a stronger focus on partnerships and your closest relationships…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I work with a group for people with a type of cancer resistant to chemo or radiation, and many of the members have had to have numerous, life-altering surgeries, including amputations. A member asked whether others had symptoms of PTSD and said two therapists told her that PT…
The United Methodist Church’s Council of Bishops had ended a five-day meeting acknowledging the inevitable breakup of their denomination. It’s a schism that will widen this weekend with the launch of a global movement led by theologically conservative Methodists. The breakaway denomination is called the Global Methodist Church — it will officially exist as of Sunday. Its leaders have been exasperated by liberal churches’ continued defiance of United Methodist bans on same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly gay clergy. The new president of the Council of Bishops — New York-based Thomas Bickerton — described the launch of the new movement as a “sad and sobering reality.”
A recent online article concerned a mom who refused to pay her teenage daughter for doing household chores. A poll of readers found that an overwhelming majority of them agreed with the daughter.
We live in troubling times. It seems that problems abound: a struggling economy, a divisive political landscape and national even worldwide security threats. Our security seems to have been lost in a raging sea of chaos.
Attention Please read ROMANS Chapter 1 in the Bible.
