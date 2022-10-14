“Whatever the present moment contains, accept it as if you had chosen it.”
Eckhart Tolle
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman who, in my early years, was exposed to many sunny days at the beach. Sunscreen was still a relatively new product in 1954 and not formulated to the standards required to prevent skin cancers the way today’s strong sunscreens are. In those early years,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 — Moderation and balance are important to you, which is why you are great at seeing how things work and come together. You are a rock to your friends because you bring them back to reality. This is a lovely, lighthearted year where you will socialize …
Q: We live in the suburbs of Chicago and drive a 2015 Dodge Caravan, for which it’s recommended to use regular gas rated at 87 octane level. We just completed a road trip to Seattle and the gas stations in the Western states showed the regular gas with an octane rating of 85. Do cars at high…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 — You are hardworking and intelligent, and you have strong opinions. Justice and fair play are important to you. You are also witty and entertaining! This year is slower paced. It will give you a chance to rejuvenate your energies. Focus on business…
Today is Thursday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2022. There are 79 days left in the year.
“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”
There are lots of crossover SUVs available to choose from. Too many, arguably — in that so many are so much the same.
Dear Car Talk:
Melinda Glenn is well familiar with every aspect of her 1964 Ford Fairlane 500. She is one of seven children in her family who grew up in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an extremely active 79-year-old woman. For at least 10 years, I have had lower back pain. I assumed it was arthritis and ignored it.
“For fast-acting relief, try slowing down.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 — You are friendly and multitalented. People are charmed by you. Sometimes your enthusiasm tempts you to go overboard. This is an exciting year for you because it is the beginning of a new cycle. Expect adventure, new beginnings and major changes. …
Dear Savvy Senior, I am interested in finding some type of travel escort service to help my elderly parents fly across the country. My son is getting married in the fall and would love for my parents to attend, but they’re both in their 80s with health issues, so they’ll need help getting th…
DEAR DR. ROACH: No wonder COVID-19 doesn’t go away — people don’t seem to take it seriously anymore. I work with someone who tested positive for COVID, spent one day out of work, and then came back the very next day with “casual” use of a face mask. I work in direct contact with customers fo…
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 285th day of 2022. There are 80 days left in the year.
“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.”
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 284th day of 2022. There are 81 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 — You are a witty, charming, enthusiastic optimist. People enjoy your company. You are thoughtful and well spoken. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. It’s also time to let go of people, places a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 72, and I have had arthritis for three years: two years in both knees, one year in my right hip and the base of my spine. I am 5’3” and weigh 221 pounds, with a body mass index (BMI) of 39. I lost 23 pounds from January to June.
“Bravery is not the absence of fear. Bravery is feeling the fear, the doubt, the insecurity, and deciding that something else is more important.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 — You have grace and elegance. You are intelligent, well organized and articulate in a pleasant way. You have a teasing, friendly quality that likes to provoke. This is a powerful year because you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. Expect p…
Tourism rebounded this summer in Europe — and Europe wasn’t ready. Pandemic-related staff shortages led to massive lines and flight cancellations at many airports; meanwhile, prices for hotels and taxis soared.
A mother recently asked my advice concerning a discipline problem she was having with one of her children. I asked her to define the word discipline.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a senior, and I shower in the evenings, regardless of what time I go to sleep. There are times I shower after midnight as well.
“In the morning, as he was returning to the city, he became hungry. And seeing a fig tree by the wayside, he went to it and found nothing on it but only leaves. And he said to it, May no fruit ever come from you again! And the fig tree withered at once.” (Matthew 21:18-19)
Kids program starts at OC church
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 — You are a creative person who is a charming conversationalist. People like you. You are talented in many areas. You are casual yet decisive. This year is about service, especially to family. Therefore, you have to take care of yourself so you can b…
“It is well to fly towards the light, even where there may be some fluttering and bruising of wings.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 — You have a strong appreciation of beauty. You are disciplined and hardworking. You value your independence and individuality. This is a year of change for you. In fact, you will demand more personal freedom, which is why you will let go of anything t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are the current strains of COVID and monkeypox similar to the AIDS virus? I’m confused about the manner of spreading it and where these strains came from. — Z.B.
“The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on.”
Is it worth the extra spend — to the tune of $12,700 — to buy the electric version of Hyundai’s Kona rather than the nonelectric version of the same thing?
Dear Car Talk:
A 1950 Plymouth led Jaime Steve astray. That’s his story and he is sticking to it. He and his wife, Whitney, were enjoying a fine September drive in 2014 in the Finger Lakes region of New York when they drove pass a rural home with the Plymouth parked in the front yard near the road.
Look into just about any new car and you’ll either find a touchscreen or “virtual buttons” that seek to approximate the function of a mechanical button.