Things to know before drafting a living will

During the prime of their lives, people typically don’t give much thought to scenarios in which they become ill or are facing the end of life. Sickness and mortality are not easy conversations to have, but it is important for everyone to approach these heavy topics with close family members so that individuals can rest easy knowing their needs will be met if or when their health falters.
An advanced healthcare directive — also known as a living will — is a legal document in which a person lists the specifics of medical care and comfort actions they desire should the individual no longer be able to make decisions for themselves due to illness or incapacity. The legal advice resource Legal Zoom says the living will may list certain things, such as whether life support is desired or if pain medication should be administered. A living will should not be confused with a traditional will, which is a legal document that explains wishes for financial and personal assets after a person dies. Living wills also differ from living trusts, which address how assets will be managed if a person becomes incapacitated.
Giving to charity can be a rewarding endeavor that makes a difference in the lives of people in need. Many people donate throughout their lives, and some people may want to impart a more lasting legacy by continuing to support a charity even after they have passed away.
Between online retailers, secondary sites like Facebook Marketplace and, of course, traditional brick-and-mortar stores, consumers have no shortage of options when looking for furnishings for their homes. One often overlooked option can be a great place to find classic furnishings at bargain…
The importance of investing is undeniable. That value was especially apparent throughout 2022, when inflation took center stage. As the cost of living rises, investors can more capably handle that spike because they’ve been growing their money through various investment vehicles all along. W…
It’s never too early for adults to think about estate planning. Estate planning is an important part of money management. While it’s easy to think of estate planning as just a way to dictate how your assets are allocated after your death, estate planning also can protect people and their mon…
The number of retirees is on the rise. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau points out that, by 2030, there will be 81.2 million Americans over age 65, and many of them will need help taking care of themselves.
Individuals need not look very far to be reminded of the importance of planning for retirement. Television ad campaigns touting the need to plan for retirement have been front and center for many years. Banks also heavily promote their retirement planning services to account holders. The emp…
According to Lincoln Heritage Funeral Advantage, the average funeral costs between $7,000 and $10,000. It can be easy to overlook planning for such a large expense, and many people may think their funeral costs will be covered by their life insurance policies. However, that isn’t always the …
Many aging adults reach a point in their lives when they can no longer care for themselves without some help. Some may just need a little help around the house, while others with more extensive needs may choose to relocate to skilled nursing facilities.
Modern medicine works marvels, though some conditions remain a mystery. When afflicted with a condition that has no cure, individuals suffering illnesses or other ailments may need to look for ways to feel better. This is the basis behind palliative care.
Older adults hoping to retire this year may have a new factor to consider. Aspiring retirees may have to play it very smart to ensure they can maximize their savings for the long haul. It’s a one-two punch caused by continuously rising costs of everyday items and a bearish market for bonds —…
Financial planning has become a catchphrase in recent years, and it’s something many consumers may not fully understand. Learning some key components of financial planning can help people have more capital on hand to help them achieve their short- and long-term goals.
Medicare, a government-run healthcare program for seniors and people with disabilities was never meant to cover the cost of long-term nursing care. The primary public benefit program that will pay for long-term care is Medicaid. But, unlike Medicare, it is not enough that you be elderly or d…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 6, 2023 — You are charismatic. It’s important to surround yourself with positive-minded people, because you are very loyal to your friends. This is an excellent year. You will get recognized for past efforts. You might get a raise, a promotion, an award — s…
Electric vehicles, or EVs, had their best-selling year in 2022. Their market share surpassed 5% according to Edmunds data, which is nearly double than 2021. In 2023, EV sales should continue to soar. But more importantly for consumers, there will also be a larger selection of models to choos…
DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend who is a breast cancer survivor recently had another friend who survived uterine cancer, but learned she had bone cancer after five years of being cancer-free. I am 76, and my friend insists I’m crazy if I don’t have a hysterectomy to avoid getting cancer in that are…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 — You are highly principled and always working. You shoot for success and excellence in everything you do. You want security and stability. This is a year of learning for you. Explore philosophies and belief systems that will give you better self-a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have an increased genetic risk for breast cancer and take an annual mammogram and sonogram. I had a baby last year and am now breastfeeding. What is the best way to do screening while breastfeeding? — Anon.
Dear Savvy Senior, What’s the best way to go about choosing an assisted living facility for my 86-year-old father? Since mom died last year, his health has declined to the point that he can’t live at home anymore but isn’t ready for a nursing home either. Searching Susan
Q. My daughter and son really like their dad’s girlfriend. She lives with him and has two kids of her own. I am very grateful she is so good to my children. But, here’s the problem. It doesn’t happen all the time, but lately they have been calling her “Mommy” when I pick them up. Like, “Bye,…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 55-year-old perimenopausal woman who developed asthma a few years ago. My symptoms always start right before my menstrual cycle. My doctor ruled out allergies as the cause. I used to get colds and sinus infections premenstrually in my younger years. Most medical practit…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 4, 2023 — You are daring and charismatic. When inspired, you generate amazing energy for organization, activity and inducing others to leap on your bandwagon. This year service to others is a theme, which is why you need to take care of yourself. Perhaps a m…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 3, 2023 — You like to be at the center of things as someone indispensable to an important cause. You love a challenge, and you thrive dealing with groups. This is a year of change, which means you have to be flexible and courageous. Expect to increase your pe…
Some people rent in retirement because they don’t have much choice; they can’t afford to own homes. But financial planners say renting can make more sense than owning in some circumstances, even for retirees who can afford the costs of homeownership.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 1, 2023 — You are an optimist who is flexible and fast-changing. You follow your heart’s desire. You are also multitalented and interested in many things. This year is about socializing and enjoying life and your relationships with others. Nurture the happi…