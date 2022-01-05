To aspirate or not to aspirate before a shot

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would it be reasonable for me to ask the tech to aspirate the plunger when I go for a vaccine? I understand that the veins in the shoulder are rarely accessible to an IM needle, but still, I would not mind the extra 5 to 10 seconds of discomfort while the tech looks to see if blood has appeared because the needle is in a vein. And I have heard it is desirable to keep the COVID vaccine in particular spot. If the tech refuses, do I walk away and try elsewhere? — R.A.
ANSWER: I was taught to aspirate (that is, pull back on the plunger of the syringe for a second) prior to injecting the vaccine. This is no longer recommended, as there aren’t any large veins in the recommended part of the deltoid muscle for a vaccine to be injected, which matches my experience of never seeing a flashback of blood in thousands of injections. There is essentially no benefit to doing the aspiration, so I would recommend you not worry about it.