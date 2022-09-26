Treatments to alleviate COPD symptoms

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband was diagnosed with mild COPD years ago. He hasn’t had any problems until now. This summer has been extremely hot and humid, and he is having a hard time breathing. Also, when he tries to talk and eat, he coughs. He won’t talk to his doctor about it. Is there medicine that can help with this? — C.W.
ANSWER: There are at least three different types of medical treatments to alleviate symptoms. The first is an inhaled bronchodilator (called a beta agonist), the same used in people with asthma. They come in short-acting (like albuterol) and long-acting (like salmeterol) formulations. Short-acting formulations are best for acute symptoms, while long-acting helps prevent them.