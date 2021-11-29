HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 — You are friendly, warm and optimistic when dealing with others. You are curious, candid and idealistic. You love to make people laugh. This is the perfect year for you to wrap up things that you have been involved with for the past nine years. Certa…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old woman in good health. For a couple of years, I have had increasing trouble sleeping because of having to get up during the night to urinate. It is now four to eight times per night. I am careful not to drink much after early afternoon. I have a healthy diet…
In an era when shopping and working are done online, and the need to be anywhere is less essential than ever, the demand for all-wheel-drive vehicles with the ability to get anywhere at any time makes little sense. But neither does the fact that Americans have bought 15 million Chia Pets.
Luke 1:76-79 (ESV) “And you, child, will be called the prophet of the Most High; for you will go before the Lord to prepare his ways, to give knowledge of salvation to his people in the forgiveness of their sins, because of the tender mercy of our God, whereby the sunrise shall visit us from…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had my annual flu shot a week ago. I am eligible for the Pfizer booster shot now. How long should I wait to get the booster shot? I am 82 years old, and my second COVID-19 shot was in mid-March. — M.R.
Q: My almost 4-year-old daughter is generally well-behaved except for screaming and running away from me when we leave a store, the library, etc. before she’s ready to go. She pulls away from me and runs. If we’re already outside, she often puts herself in danger. I have spanked her and sent…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 — You are a seeker in life who is an idealist. You also have common sense and a good sense of humor. The theme of service will be in your life this year, which is why you have to take care of yourself so you can be helpful to others, especially family…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 — You are a sensitive, compassionate, caring person. You are also creative, idealistic and spiritual. These are qualities that make others like and trust you. This is a vibrant, lively year for you, because it involves change, stimulation and the di…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have sciatic pain. I do my best to mitigate the pain with exercise. The only painkiller I can tolerate is aspirin. I have been approved for physical therapy, but that doesn’t start for another six weeks. When I stand up, the pain is intense, and I just force myself to walk,…
Q: I have a 2010 Honda Accord with 110,000 miles on it. I am going to replace the spark plugs. The recommended iridium spark plugs, NGK or Denso, are very expensive. Some online prices for the same spark plug are almost half the cost. There are numerous articles on the internet warning of fa…
Q: My wife and I want to take a 3,500-mile road trip in November in our Lexus 470 that has 160,000 miles on it. Although the vehicle has been well maintained over the years, I am concerned about certain parts failing like ignition, fuel pump, water pump, hoses, etc. Can you provide some advi…
Pat Cashman, a retired newspaper publisher living in Vicksburg, Mississippi, saw an article in Auto Week magazine back in the early 1990s about a little known and little produced car called the Gordon-Keeble. Named after the two men who came up with the car’s concept in the late 1950s, the G…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Does our skin make vitamin D from sun exposure through a car’s windshield? Sometimes I expose my stomach for about 10 minutes while driving or riding in a car, but I’m not sure if the skin responds the same way through glass as it does with direct sun exposure. — S.R.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 — You are friendly, agreeable and composed. You are an interesting conversationalist because your mind is active and alert. You are confident and will stick to your opinions. This is a year of building and construction for you. You might build exte…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 — You are enthusiastic, high-energy and creative. You want to have enough personal freedom to do things that are different. You want to be in charge of your life. You are also not afraid to be unusual, even shocking. This year you have a strong zest …
Q. Over the years, my yours, mine and ours bonusfamily blended into a peaceful menagerie. It was great around the holidays; all the kids, the exes, extended family on either side congregated at our home. No fights or arguments, we all accepted that this is the way life had played out and we …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 — You are enthusiastic, high-energy and creative. You want to have enough personal freedom to do things that are different. You want to be in charge of your life. You are also not afraid to be unusual, even shocking. This year you have a strong zest …
Q. Over the years, my yours, mine and ours bonusfamily blended into a peaceful menagerie. It was great around the holidays; all the kids, the exes, extended family on either side congregated at our home. No fights or arguments, we all accepted that this is the way life had played out and we …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My father died two years ago at age 73. For about six months, he had been experiencing excruciating back pain, which surgery didn’t help. A few years earlier, he had been treated for bladder cancer. He was due to have a follow-up appointment with his cancer specialist but did…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My father died two years ago at age 73. For about six months, he had been experiencing excruciating back pain, which surgery didn’t help. A few years earlier, he had been treated for bladder cancer. He was due to have a follow-up appointment with his cancer specialist but did…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 — You are a strong individualist with unique personality traits. You are confident, enthusiastic and practical. You are also persuasive! People admire your generosity and fair-minded approach to things. This has been a slower-paced year that required …