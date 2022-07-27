Upper body strength remains stagnant after rotator cuff surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been trying to increase my upper body strength, but am having difficulties. I am almost 70 and female, and have been moderately active. I exercise daily for 30 minutes using a stationary bike or a treadmill. I injured my rotator cuff last summer playing an exercise video game. There is hardware from a previous surgery for cancer in my humerus, which complicates surgical options. But I’m not ready for surgery yet, as my range of motion and pain levels are acceptable.
In order to try to improve my function and upper body strength, I worked with a physical therapist on stretching and exercises. I’m using free weights, maximum 5 pounds, and started with three sets of 15 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, once a day. I’m doing biceps, triceps and presses as tolerated by pain level. When I left physical therapy three months ago, my goal was to slowly increase reps, and then slowly increase weight. Unfortunately, I am at a standstill, and some days I can’t even manage to do the three sets of 15! I’m frustrated and concerned, and I don’t understand why I’m not able to achieve my goal. Is there something else I should be doing, or should I go back to discuss this with the physical therapist? — T.M.H.