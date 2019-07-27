Area churches have made plans for their annual vacation Bible school programs. Here is a list of what's coming up:
Victory Heights United Brethren, Franklin - 6 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday through Friday, July 28-Aug. 2, for children age 3 through fifth grade; theme, "The Incredible Race"; singing, games, ice breakers, a lesson and a global scavenger hunt; registration required. There will be youth gathering held at the same time for students in seventh through 12th grades; 432-8004.
Grace and First United Methodist churches, Franklin- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 12-16, at Grace Church, 350 Front St., Franklin; for age 5 through fifth grade; theme, "What's in the Bible"; light meal will be provided.
Churches may send us the details for their VBS programs by email at churchnews.thederrick@gmail.com.
