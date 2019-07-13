Area churches have made plans for their annual vacation Bible school programs. Here is a list of what's coming up:
Oil City Church of the Nazarene - 5:45 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15-19; for ages 4 though sixth grade; theme, "Children of God Through Time"; crafts, games, snacks, music and Bible stories; church is located at 601 E. Second St., Oil City; churchoffice@oilcitynaz.org.
Christ Fellowship Church, Venus - 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15-19 ; for age 3 through sixth grade; theme, "Roar... Life is Wild! God is Good"; registration available by calling (814) 354-6064; church is located at 2305 Old State Road, Venus.
Second Presbyterian Church, Oil City - 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, July 21-25; theme, "Roar... Life is Wild! God is Good"; pre-registration available at 676-8577; church is located at 111 Reed St., Oil City.
North Sandy Presbyterian Church, Utica - 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26 ; for children in kindergarten through sixth grade; theme, "Round Up: The Sin Gang at West Glory Town"; crafts, games, puppetry, music, snacks; the church is located at 2139 Raymilton Road, Utica; (814) 671-2393.
St. John's Episcopal and Grace Lutheran, Franklin - 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26; theme, "Roar... Life is Wild! God is Good"; registration available online at http://www.stjohnsfranklin.org/upcoming-events/roar-vbs-2019.
Emmanuel Christian, Stoneboro - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26; for children age 4 through sixth grade; free kids day camp; theme, "The Incredible Race (One Family, One Race, One Savior)"; singing, crafts, games and more; lunch will be provided; bus transportation available; register online at http://www.emmanuelchristian.com; (724) 376-3412, Ext. 10; church is located at 4495 Greenville-Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro.
