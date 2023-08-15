Valley Grove Homeroom and Busing Note: The Valley Grove School District bus schedules will be mailed to parents. Parents who need to arrange school transportation for their child may contact the Valley Grove School District Transportation Department at (814) 432-3861, Ext. 2902. Students should be at their assigned bus stop 5 to 10 minutes prior to the time printed on their postcard. Questions may be directed to the transportation department.
Valley Grove Elementary homerooms and Rocky Grove High School homeroom/1st period will be included on the transportation postcard.