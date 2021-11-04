Vascular congestion can give feet a bruised appearance

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman in excellent health. For the past few years, I have had a creeping, bloody discoloration of my feet, starting at my ankles and going toward my toes. When you touch one of my feet it is momentarily normal but quickly goes back to looking bloody even sometimes purple. For the past year and a half, I am also experiencing edema of my ankles and feet. I have no heart issues and have had an endovascular doctor do testing on my veins and arteries. Everything is flowing like it should. My primary care, cardiologist and endovascular doctors find NOTHING wrong and have no explanation for my symptoms, which continue to persist. Any ideas? — L.S.
ANSWER: A foot, or any part of a foot, that turns blue and cold suddenly is a surgical emergency. It usually means that a major artery is blocked either by blood clot or by cholesterol plaque. That’s NOT what you have, but I understand why you are concerned about the appearance of the foot.
When Deb Bellingham was a child her dad was shopping for a new car and decided to take her along during his test drive of a 1951 Jaguar Mark V. He didn’t buy a Jaguar that day, but years later, little Deb did.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 — You are hardworking and take pride in your achievements. You are determined and in control of what you do; however, beneath this calm exterior you are a sensitive person. You have a dry wit that others appreciate. This year is slower-paced as you c…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 — You are an ambitious go-getter. You know what’s going on around you, and you’re not afraid to state your views. You are witty and sometimes sarcastic. You are always resourceful and productive. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for …
San Francisco — Hustling over California’s twisted two-lane Pacific Coast Highway in a Mustang GT, I suddenly came upon a three-car moving road block. I flattened the right pedal. ZOT! The GT gulped the trio like a killer whale feeding on fish.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old woman in good health, but I am overweight. For the past few months, I have been vigilant about keeping track of my diet and have been walking 13,000-14,000 steps each day. I have lost enough pounds to be noticeable. About half of my steps are on a treadmill…
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know of any financial assistance programs that can help seniors with home improvement projects? I would like to help my grandparents make a few modifications to their house so they can continue living there safely, but money is tight. Searching Grandson
Q. My 8-year-old daughter, Jesse, wants to be a sexy witch for Halloween. Her mother thinks it’s perfectly fine, but I don’t want my daughter walking the streets of the neighborhood looking like that. (We live about a mile from each other.) Her mother was offended when I said the costume loo…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 — You are easygoing and laid-back. Sometimes you are shy and reserved. Because you are nurturing and compassionate, people like you. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are letting go of what is no longer relevant in your …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had many tests for bacteria in his urine. Three months ago, he had no protein in the urine; two months ago, the number of protein was 20; one month ago, the number was 100. His urologist is not concerned. My sister, who had amyloidosis that eventually took her life…
Q: I like to leave my PC screen windows open and arranged a certain way. The open windows include Excel and Word files, photos, a Web browser and a command prompt (C:\). But when I leave the PC for a while, Windows 10 rearranges these open windows. How can I prevent that? — Jim Carlson, Tucs…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 — You are a high achiever, because right from the beginning, you are determined to succeed. You have lots of energy and drive! You are witty, convincing and seductive. This is a marvelous year for you, because your past efforts will be acknowledged and…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a friend whose 50-year-old son is healthy except for having had his spleen removed in his 20s after an auto accident. Recently, he was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. He has had extensive tests, but none of his doctors could tell him why he was getting these c…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 — You are multitalented and a fast learner. You read between the lines and know what’s going on. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time for you to wrap things up and let go of what is no longer relevant in your life. …
“For I long to see you, that I may impart to you some spiritual gift to strengthen you — that is, that we may be mutually encouraged by each other’s faith, both yours and mine... So I am eager to preach the gospel to you also who are in Rome,” Romans 1:11-12, 15 (ESV).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 — You are an observant person with a strong imagination. You are also caring and generous to others. This year your achievements will shine. You might get a promotion, an award, kudos or strong praise or a recommendation. The rewards for your past eff…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I know you are not a dentist, but I have a question connected to high blood pressure, which I’ve had for 20 years. I am 75, in fairly good health and have gingivitis. For high blood pressure, my doctor took me off amlodipine 5 mg and prescribed a different calcium channel blo…
AUSTIN, Texas — Popular taste is a fickle thing. One minute the world loves you, the next they never knew you existed. Madonna was queen of the pop world until her place was usurped by Lady Gaga. Madonna is still very popular, no doubt. But neither are as popular as, say, Cher. Some pop arti…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 — You are charming, friendly and very honest with others. Personally, you have enormous focus and determination, which gives you excellent willpower to achieve what you want to achieve. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. You might…