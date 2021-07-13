Ways to make bonusdad, dad feel loved at wedding

Q. I'm getting married in a year but I'm starting the preparations now. I'm at a loss how to handle walking down the aisle. I have a dad and a bonusdad I love. Although they get along great, I think it will really upset my dad if I ask them both to walk with me. I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. First, how fortunate you are that you have two men who have worked together to raise you. But even when parents and bonusparents get along, you can see the children can still feel as if they are in the middle. Hopefully I can offer a few ideas that will help you make the decision.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A year ago, I was diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. A colonoscopy found no problems. An endoscopy found a small raw spot on my stomach lining; it was not bleeding. My iron count was 7. Two months earlier it was 102. I was told to take an iron supplement twice a day. Now …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently watched a TV program about vaccines. I've always thought that vaccines dated to Jenner and his cowpox vaccine. The program pointed out that before Jenner started experimenting, some countries (the program mentioned Africa, India and China) had a tradition of cuttin…
DEAR DR. ROACH: During my annual wellness visits to the doctor, my blood pressure is always taken. But it is done differently depending on the person taking it. How many times should the pump be used, and does it make a difference in the reading?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deter…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman. I have been taking Prolia shots twice a year for five years. When I first started, I was told to be reevaluated at that time. One of my doctors wants to wait and see what the results are, but another said I should absolutely not stop, as that will in…
Occasionally good fortune unexpectedly comes knocking on the door. Of course, one must to be prepared to open that door. Such a scenario unfolded for Joe Rivenbark at his DunRite Transmission repair shop.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have recently been diagnosed with a cholesteatoma in one ear, which has resulted in significant hearing loss. How common is this condition? I have been advised that surgery is my only treatment option. They anticipate the more extensive surgery requiring "drilling a hole in…
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know where I can find cheaper high-speed internet services for my home? I'm 70-years old and live strictly on my Social Security and would like to find something faster and less expensive than I currently have. - Surfing Susan
Q. My ex is in the hospital. He's very sick and has asked to see me. We broke up four years ago because I could not get along with his oldest child. I probably should not have moved in when I did. His son and I never did get along, and the situation got so bad, either I had to go or his chil…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently donated blood to our local blood bank, which I have done many times in the past. Three weeks later, I received a letter stating that my blood was not accepted, and would never be accepted, due to being reactive to HTLV-1 and -2. I had my blood rechecked and all cam…
Q: Right after the latest update to Windows 10, my iPhone 8 stopped syncing its calendar app with the Microsoft Outlook calendar on my PC (I use the online Microsoft 365 version of Outlook.) I can't even find the synced calendar in Outlook. What can I do? - Paul Mittendorff, Plymouth, Minn.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister-in-law believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause side effects that aren't known yet. She won't get the vaccine, and she has persuaded my brother not to as well. Although he doesn't agree with her beliefs, he won't go against her wishes. My wife and I are fully v…
DEAR DR. ROACH: At a recent appointment I discovered that my nurse practitioner (about 45 years old) doesn't plan to get a COVID vaccination as he says it's unsafe and that all of us (vaccinated ones) are just guinea pigs. I tried to argue, but he was the one holding the needle!
Q: I hate sticky fingers especially when my leather covered steering wheel becomes sticky. During the pandemic I discovered that disinfecting wipes did an excellent job of totally removing stickiness with no apparent residue left over. Unfortunately, I have developed an allergic reaction to …
Rural Michigan is pickup country. Ford F-250 duallies towing equipment. Laden Silverados hustling to service jobs. Gorgeous Ram trucks prowling construction sites. And macho pickups of all stripes with big tires, menacing hood scoops and lifted suspensions eager to go beyond where the asphalt ends.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was just diagnosed with nocardiosis. Not knowing anything about it, I started to do some research and, like in most cases, going to the internet really didn't help. My pulmonary doctor didn't tell me much except to put me on sulfamethoxazole drugs. I reacted poorly and was …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 74 years old, not overweight and in generally good health. Your recent article on spinal stenosis hit home. I've had six cortisone injections in the past year in my lower back and neck, which have helped tremendously. My pain management doctor prescribed gabapentin at 300…
Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community condo near our daughter but need to get rid of a lot of personal possessions before we can move. - Overwhelmed Willa