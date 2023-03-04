We as Christians are called to humble ourselves before the Lord

Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. High around 40F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
“At that time the disciples came to Jesus and said, ‘Who then is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?’ And He called a child to Himself and set him before them, and said, ‘Truly I say to you, unless you are converted and become like children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever then humbles himself as this child, he is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one such child in My name receives Me; but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a heavy millstone hung around his neck, and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.
Woe to the world because of its stumbling blocks! For it is inevitable that stumbling blocks come; but woe to that man through whom the stumbling block comes!’” (Matthew 18:1 – 7, NASB)
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 4, 2023 — You appear self-contained and independent. Nevertheless, it’s important to reach out and establish connections with others. This year is a time of change. Be flexible. Let go of whatever is impeding your progress and growth. Seek out new opportuni…
Q: When we reprimand our 34-month-old daughter for something, anything, she begins to wail like we’re beating her. Whether we firmly redirect or simply say, “No,” she begins to wail like a banshee. The wail is piercingly loud, like a full-blown tantrum. She has now started screaming if one o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My left elbow has been bothering me for eight years. When I bump it, there is a terrible pain, like an electric shock. The pain only lasts for about 10 seconds; however, it happens all the time. Even if I am wearing a heavy winter coat, the slightest bump disables me for 10 s…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 3, 2023 — You are determined and versatile. From an early age, you began to expect big things for yourself. You love to prepare for anything. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. Take charge of your health. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Work to acco…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 2, 2023 — You are an independent thinker who is loyal to your friends. You have a vision of what you want for yourself. This is a marvelous year to socialize and enjoy life! Nurture the happiness and beauty you have within yourself. Old friends might reappe…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife, 68, always feels cold. She has mentioned this several times to her primary care physician, and the physician checks her blood to see if an increase in thyroid medication is warranted. The reading always comes back in the normal range, and the problem is not mentioned…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 1 , 2023 — You love beauty and see the world through the eye of an artist. You are determined and have the strength of your own convictions. This is a slower paced year. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happin…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the symptoms of thyroid disease? I’ve been dealing with a number of health issues over the past few years, and a friend of mine recently suggested I get my thyroid checked because it might be causing my problems. Almost 66
DEAR DR. ROACH: Some prescription medications have a warning that they may have an interaction or reaction to grapefruit. Is it dangerous to continue to eat grapefruit even if you’re on these meds, or is that an overreaction of some kind? I love grapefruit, and it’s really hard to give it up…
Q. During the holidays my ex suggested we celebrate together (we have three children) for the sake of “family unity.” We broke up three years ago and have worked through a lot of drama, but for some reason she has decided she wants to try again. This seems so strange to me. I do not want to …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 — You have such a warm glow about you, you can light up the lives of others. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Expect new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. It’s time to take action, take initiative and define y…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am having trouble finding a reliable recommendation for the daily supplement zinc. I purchased 50-mg pills, but I think this may be too much. I am 74 and female, and I would like to include zinc in my daily supplements, as my hair has begun thinning quite a bit, straight do…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 — People admire you because you are confident and charismatic. You are lovable and spontaneous. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. It’s also time to let go of the people, places and things from th…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 — You are a classic Aquarian. You are individualistic and concerned about the rights of others. You will fight for a cause. This is a year of learning, reflection and teaching. Explore ideas and philosophies that will give you better self-awareness …
The Wall Street Journal recently published a letter from a gentleman who, apparently speaking from personal experience, claimed that attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is real, then extolled the benefits of the stimulant medications typically prescribed when the diagnosis is mad…