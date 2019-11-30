WEDDING: Crate,McKissick

Juliana and Channing McKissick

Julianna Mary Crate and Channing Wesley McKissick exchanged wedding vows on Oct. 4 at Summertime Farm, Venus. The double-ring ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Richard Kightlinger.

The bride is the daughter of Travis and Julie Crate of Venus.

0
0
0
0
0