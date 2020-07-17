WEDDING: McMillen-Rocco

Stacy Lynn Hinds McMillen and Paul Anthony Rocco exchanged wedding vows May 23 in Buhl Park at Hermitage. The Rev. Gerald Gammon performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Steve and Barb Hinds of Oil City.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Stacy Lynn Hinds McMillen and Paul Anthony Rocco exchanged wedding vows May 23 in Buhl Park at Hermitage. The Rev. Gerald Gammon performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Steve and Barb Hinds of Oil City.