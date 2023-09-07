Dear Jim: My black shingle roof leaks. I want to install a more durable roof. Other than an expensive metal roof, what materials have long lives and are better for the environment? Cathy H.
Dear Cathy: Many residential roofing materials are more durable than low-cost asphalt shingles and are often made from recycled and/or natural materials. Although some of the old asphalt shingles can be recycled in other products and roadways, many of the 11 million tons removed from roofs still end up in landfills every year.
When introduced to the public, the 1955 Ford Thunderbird was an immediate sales success. The only negatives that Ford heard were the blind spots when the hard top was in place and a trunk that wasn’t large enough to hold two sets of golf clubs.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 — You are spontaneous, and you love knowledge. You set high standards for yourself and for others. You are not a quitter. This is a year of change. Expect increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever has been holding you back so you can seek out n…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on PSA testing and have a simple question. You mentioned that a PSA test could do more harm than benefit in men over 75, but since it is a simple blood test, I don’t understand what the harm would be. (I’m 75 years old and certainly plan to live more…
Q: Wife just traded her 2010 Prius for a Kia Niro in touring trim. She mainly wanted all new safety features which could only be had with the touring model with leather seats. I avoid leather because it just doesn’t last well. Can you recommend leather care products and intervals of use to e…
What features do you consider a priority when car shopping? Horsepower or cargo space are often mentioned, but the reality is that today’s vehicles are quite similar in how they drive and how much stuff they can hold.
Dear Savvy Senior, I take several medications for multiple health conditions and the prices keep going up, even with my Medicare prescription drug insurance. Can you recommend any tips that can help cut my costs? Tapped Out Tina
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had an unsightly rash on my legs for many years. I finally went to the dermatologist today, and he said I have skin-picking syndrome and that all of the findings on my leg are due to my picking at the skin. He suggested I talk to my doctor about starting an SSRI drug, …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband experienced seizure-like episodes, without tonic/clonic body movements, in high altitude while traveling and being physically active in Colorado and skiing in France. Both episodes happened at least 12 hours after physical activity. Our general physician back home …
Q. My daughter tells me she doesn’t want to go back to her father’s house when her time with him is up. I told her father and he said that is exactly what she tells him (about going back to my house). I am confident my daughter wouldn’t lie about something like that. What’s good ex-etiquette?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 — You are imaginative and have innovative problem-solving skills. You think and act quickly, and are motivated by your goals. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy life! Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. Loosen up…
Summer break came and went, and September has come upon us in what seems the blink of an eye. Students and families are returning to routines. School work and work schedules are recalibrating the rhythms of our lives. Interestingly enough, though, as soon as we’re getting into a groove and t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Last November, the outside of my left leg above my ankle started hurting badly. At its worst, it felt like someone had hit me with a bat. Other times, it was just a bad ache. The pain is exacerbated by standing, walking, and exercising on a treadmill, elliptical or recumbent …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 — You are a master planner. You do everything with care, thought and precision. You’re in charge. This year is slower paced. It’s OK to rest. It’s time to rejuvenate your energies and your outlook. Focus on business and personal relationships, particu…
At some point, most older people will need help getting through the day. Someone turning 65 today has a 70% chance of eventually requiring assistance with basic living activities, such as bathing, dressing and using the toilet, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Q: I have a 2008 Volvo S80 and the AM radio died. The FM and disc changer work just fine. Is this fixable and what part should I order or is it just a loose connection somewhere? I really miss my AM radio. J.C., Colorado Springs, Colorado
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 — Equality and fair play are important issues for you. You value what is authentic and dislike pretension. This year it’s time to let go of habits, attitudes, possessions and even relationships or friendships that are holding you back. This is becau…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 — You are practical, down-to-earth and focused. You like to feel that you’re doing the best job possible. This year you will reap the benefits of all your hard work. Seize opportunities in business dealings and act on them! People notice your professi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) for several years, but never paid much attention to it until the heartburn became annoying and almost permanent. My dentist had already said that the pockets in my tooth enamel were caused by acid reflux. So, in May, I went to…