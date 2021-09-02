Dear Jim: I plan to remodel my master bathroom/dressing area and my young kid’s bathroom myself. The previous lighting in there was terrible. What is the best and most efficient lighting to use for these projects? — Kathleen H.
Dear Kathleen: People don’t often think about lighting and efficiency when it comes to bathroom remodeling, it is as important as selecting the vanity or fixtures. Today’s master bathrooms and dressing areas are often as large as some second bedrooms and are more than just a place to shower, shave, etc.
One summer day in 2014, Ruben Alvarez was driving past an automotive tire shop not too far from his home in Stafford, Virginia, when he observed a “for sale” sign in the windshield of a distinctive car in their parking lot.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I need help with my mother’s question (she’s 86). She reports hearing glass breaking or being smashed. It’s so loud that it wakes her out of her sleep. She looks around and never is there a glass broken. She says it’s also a loud crashing noise, like something slamming up aga…
Dear Jim: I plan to remodel my master bathroom/dressing area and my young kid’s bathroom myself. The previous lighting in there was terrible. What is the best and most efficient lighting to use for these projects? — Kathleen H.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 — You are refined and graceful, and yet you are also courageous, bold and forthright. You speak your mind, especially because you are intelligent and interested in many things.
DEAR DR. ROACH: If levothyroxine (the T4 hormone) has a long half-life (seven days), how does the pituitary gland provide fine control of the thyroid’s T4 hormone during a short time period (minutes, hours)? If there is such fine control between the pituitary and thyroid, manually trying to …
Q. My children’s father has a very bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, “Don’t tell Dad,” for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating cramps when she is on her period and her doctor has prescribed bi…
Q: My antivirus software provider suggested that I also use the firm’s “virtual private network” (VPN) service. What exactly is a VPN, and do you think it’s valuable to have one? — Dave Eichers, St. Paul, Minn.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 — You are a good friend to others because you are generous and thoughtful. You like to help people, even if you micromanage them. You are attracted to people who are interesting and stimulating. Because this is a year of learning and teaching for you,…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 71-year-old man, and my mind is still sharp. Nonetheless, I do seem to have “senior moments.” I can’t come up with a word or remember a name. A couple of years ago, I was about to purchase a popular memory drug and decided to ask the pharmacist about it.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 — You are kind, warm and generous. You also have an analytical, logical mind, which makes you a perceptive, observant person. Justice and fair play matter to you. You have strong family values. This year you will work to build something, perhaps even …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have always been a proponent of the attitude that “no matter how much you make yourself look younger on the outside, you are still aging on the inside.” I read a recent article on the benefits of the supplement NAD+, which describes the inside anti-aging benefits. It appear…
Richard Branyan is not your typical Southerner. Born in New York, reared in England, and now living in Mississippi, Branyan speaks with an eloquent British accent. But his accent is not the only thing that differentiates the 49-year-old Branyan from his friends, co-workers, and neighbors dow…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My question concerns the benefits and risks of taking oral estrogen following removal of ovaries and uterus due to my concerns about ovarian cancer. I have recovered well from having this laparoscopic-robotic surgery. I am a healthy 69-year-old with a family history of ovaria…