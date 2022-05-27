What to do if your pet is lost

Pets are beloved members of the family. Pets provide unconditional love and companionship to their owners. When a pet goes missing, it can be devastating for their owners, who want to bring their companion animals home to safety as soon as possible.
Lost Pet Research & Recovery and PurringPal indicate at least 14 percent of dog owners lose their pets in a five-year period, while 15 percent of cat owners lose their pets.
BALTIMORE (TNS) — When Stacey Martin, an Army sergeant, gets home at night, she finds Autumn, her dog, by the door, sitting at attention — except for her tail, which quivers in anticipation. Martin can hardly wait, either. It’s a treasured time for both.
Domesticated pets may have evolved from wild animals, but it has been some time since dogs were needed to hunt like wolves or domesticated cats had to survive like wild leopards or tigers. While pets can enjoy time outdoors, it’s important to avoid leaving them to their own devices for too l…
Pet ownership can be both joyous and challenging. Every pet misbehaves from time to time, but when behavior issues become part of daily life, pet owners may be wringing their hands wondering how to get to the root of the problem.
Dear Dr. Roach: We are learning a lot about short-term to long-term impacts from COVID-19, especially on the cardiovascular system. But we don’t hear about “long flu” or similar impacts. Is that because COVID really is different, or is it more the case that we have billions of people affecte…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 27, 2022 — It’s your nature is to be adventurous and stimulating, which is why you are friendly, curious and energetic about life. You love to explore new ideas and are an excellent communicator. This year will be a quieter year for you, in large measure becaus…
It’s no accident that the bestselling Cadillac model right now is very much like the models that used to define what a Cadillac was — back when Cadillac sold more luxury cars than any other luxury car brand.
The first of the two-seat Ford Thunderbirds came out in model year 1955, with a few refinements and improvements being made in the following years before the four-passenger Thunderbirds were introduced in 1958.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 26, 2022 — You are a dedicated, hard worker with focus. You’re observant and insightful about others. Although you appear lighthearted, you are philosophical and serious. This is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you. It’s time to explore new opportunit…
Q: I’ve seen online a so-called EcoChip, which is supposed to reduce fuel consumption by up to 55%. Is this legit? Does it work? It plugs into the car’s onboard diagnostic system. Will using it void my OEM or my extended warranty? Thanks, your thoughts would be greatly appreciated! J.M., Flo…
Dear Dr. Roach: Please advise: Do our bodies “reject” certain foods as we get older? I am a healthy, slender 70-year-old woman on no medications. For several years now, I can’t eat anything made of corn or oats (to name a couple). I get an irritation in my throat and mucus buildup, which dri…
Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I planning to travel much more frequently in retirement and are very interested in educational trips and adventures. Can you recommend any groups or firms that specialize in this type of travel geared towards retirees? Love to Learn
Dear Dr. Roach: My blood pressure crept up on me, and I went on medication. I had been eating what I thought was a healthy diet to keep my blood pressure in check. My nutritionist suggested to me I back off my handful of almonds daily and check my intake of other foods high in oxalates. Two …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 — You’re pretty cool because you don’t let much bother you. You are relaxed in social situations because you are talkative and witty. Privately, you are surprisingly serious. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s …
Demand for travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels just in time for travel’s hottest season — summer. National parks, Mexico and other resort destinations have surging demand, making them less-than-ideal destinations for budget-conscious travelers. Instead, deal seekers should go to places that have been slow to recover, such as Italy and Greece. Last-minute deals can be found on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars, but you risk zero availability by waiting too long to book. Meanwhile, flights should be booked now — but only if the airfare has flyer-friendly change and cancellation policies. In short: Flexibility remains key.
The annual sunflower is a pollinator-friendly plant that makes a bold, tall, cheerful statement in the garden. For some, it's also taken on new meaning this year as a symbol of embattled Ukraine, the world's leading producer of the plant. Sunflowers are grown commercially mainly for snacks and sunflower oil. They've also become popular in recent years among tourists looking for farms and fields where they can take selfies standing shoulder-deep in sunflowers. It's easy to grow sunflowers at home. Shorter varieties can even be grown in containers. Pick a sunny spot and wait until the danger of first frost has passed in your region before putting sunflowers in the ground.
Outdoor living has come a long way since throwing a blanket down for a family picnic. Advances in exterior features have made al fresco relaxation as much a part of everyday life as spending time in your kitchen or living room.
Bees, birds, butterflies, and other pollinators play an important role in our global ecosystem. In fact, they are essential. By transporting pollen from one plant to another, they make growing the food we eat and the beautiful garden spaces we enjoy possible. One of the easiest ways to suppo…
Warm weather means more time to relax outdoors. For those homeowners lucky enough to have entertaining spaces outside, spring and summer provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy fresh air under the sun or stars.
Warm weather and extra hours of sunlight spark flowering trees and plants to bloom anew. This is the time of year when the air is sweet with the aroma of blossoms and the familiar hum of insects can be heard all around.
So, you’ve decided this is the year you’ll add the deck of your dreams to your home. Now that you’re ready to put all hands on deck, it’s time to consider all of your options. The experts at Decks.com offer these tips to get started:
As the days grow long and the weather warms, you’re likely spending more time outdoors. Whether you’re taking a brisk walk around the neighborhood or competing in a triathlon, keep these five sunny season tips in mind:
You might think those invasive plants in your garden are harmless and well-contained. But research has shown that many invasives spread wildly elsewhere when their seeds are eaten by birds and dispersed. Invasive plants can outcompete and choke out native vegetation. They don't provide the right food for local wildlife and that disrupts the entire ecosystem. What can gardeners do? Start by avoiding plants advertised as “vigorous” or “fast-spreading,” which are marketers' code words for invasive. Next, familiarize yourself with your state’s list of locally invasive plants. The Environmental Protection Agency compiles state-by-state lists on its website. Then plant mild-mannered natives as alternatives to those bullying invasives.