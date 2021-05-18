What to do when fighting continues after breaking up

Q. My ex tells me she is a better parent than I am - a better bookkeeper, housekeeper, driver, and the kids don't want to come see me because she has a better house. She's even more desirable; evidently, the guys are at her door. Every day she finds something else to bitch at me about. I thought when you break up all this stops. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. One would think the fighting would stop when couples finally break up, but it's usually just the start of the battle. And I believe there's more going on here than meets the eye.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of legions of women with osteoporosis and considering a bisphosphonate or similar medication. I am 72, and my osteoporosis is in my hips and spine. I know some women who have taken these drugs and shattered a bone so badly that it could not be mended, because these d…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about prescription pain relievers. In the past, after getting stitches, I was given Percocet, which made me nauseated. I tolerated Vicodin after my knee surgery. A friend recently had foot surgery and was prescribed Nucynta. I am not familiar with this medic…
Imagine that you are the son of freed American slaves. You are in serious trouble and need help. Your father has become a wealthy and powerful businessman. He loves you and promised to look out for you.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman in good health. I started using a CPAP machine about 15 years ago. In the ensuing years I received five years of allergy shots and have lost 30 pounds. My CPAP machine recently started having problems, but due to insurance I won't be able to replace i…
Q: I'm a working single mom with a 4-year-old daughter who won't go to sleep unless I lie down with her. Plus, if she wakes up in the middle of the night to find I'm no longer in her bed, she comes and crawls into bed with me. If I attempt to persuade her to go back to her bed, she starts to…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past year of pandemic lockdown, I have worked hard at reducing calories to lose weight and increasing my exercise on an elliptical trainer. I am 5 feet, 7 inches tall and age 70. I went from 202 pounds to 149.3. My weight goal is 145. My waistline is 25.5 inches. I h…
Subaru's thing used to be small, rugged cars - sedans and wagons - that were built to deal with bad roads and poor weather as well as a four-wheel-drive truck or SUV ... without actually being a truck or SUV.
Q: I recently bought a new 2021 Mazda SUV. The color is white, and at the time I thought that was what I wanted. But now I am not so sure. I am going to keep the vehicle but feel that I would like it to be a different color. Is it OK to repaint a new car? Would the paint job work, or would t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on how the COVID vaccine is different - or inferior, or maybe just not as fully tested - from other vaccines? As far as I know, we do not need to continue to take precautions for polio, or the Spanish flu or bird flu - those vaccines protect us. Why the need…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a teacher scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. My mom keeps sending me stuff about why I shouldn't get it -- fear of what it will do to the immune system in the future. Everything I've read confirms it's safe, but she is freaking me out a little. Could you send …
Dear Savvy Senior, my wife and I have been thinking about preplanning our funerals now so our kids won't have to later, but we would like to find out if it's a good idea to prepay. What can you tell us? - Living on a Budget
Q. I have tried to talk to my children's mother about some concerns I have, but she immediately gets defensive. It turns into a shouting match and nothing gets accomplished. Now, she is reluctant to tell me anything about the kids when they are with her because it ends in a fight. How can we…
Q: I use Google Maps on my Android phone, an LG K51. When I'm at home, and the phone is using Wi-Fi, I hear the app's voice directions. But once I'm in driving my car, the voice directions can't be heard. What's wrong? - D.G.
U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.
A sixth-grade teacher recently shared the following story with me: Two girls in her class were making fun of a classmate whose family was struggling financially. The girl was socially awkward and had no friends. The mocking was taking place both at school and on social media.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 91-year-old woman with bullous pemphigoid, an autoimmune condition. I am very concerned about getting the COVID vaccine because of the possible side effects. I can find no information anywhere regarding this. Can you help me make this decision regarding the vaccine? - J.K.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are grateful to have recently received our second Moderna vaccine. When the crush relents, would you see any difficulty in adding the J&J vaccine at my own expense? It seems that the different vaccines vary in how they protect against different strains, and …
V-6 engines are disappearing, even from luxury sedans such as the Mercedes E-Class, a type of car which used to come standard with one. It now comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, a very small engine given the size and prestige of the E.