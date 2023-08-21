When to repair or replace your appliances

When our 17-year-old refrigerator started wheezing, I fully expected we’d need a new one. I was shocked — and frankly a little disappointed — when a repair technician fixed it for less than $200. I had to postpone my dream of a shiny French-door replacement, but our no-frills Frigidaire is still working fine eight years later.

Our experience illustrates that the decision about whether to repair or replace major appliances can be more complex than general guidelines may imply. Getting more useful years out of your existing appliances can save money and keep potentially dangerous components out of landfills, where they may harm the environment. But on the other hand, a replacement could be much more energy efficient, repairs sometimes can be expensive and prices for new appliances have been falling recently.

“In order for the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 — You like to fit in and get along. Nevertheless, you attract attention to yourself. You know that self-belief is the basis for your happiness. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things tha…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 — You are a serious person who presents a smooth facade because your image is important to you. You give meticulous attention to details. This is a year of learning and teaching. You might renew your spiritual beliefs. Take time to explore philosoph…

The only standard that matters is God's standard

For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified as a gift by His grace through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus; whom God displayed publicly as a propitiation in His blood through faith. This was to demonstrate His righteousness, because in the forbearance of G…

Stress test fails to identify blockages in the heart

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 81-year-old male who is in generally good health, except that I suffer from heart disease and acid reflux. My heart disease started in 1994 when I had three stents inserted, and I underwent an angioplasty in 1995 to have one of the stent ends opened up. In subsequent …

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 — You are deep, passionate, creative and tolerant. You see the positive in situations and have a strong sense of responsibility. This is a year of service. Protect your health and well-being so you can help others. Explore the arts, which you have put…

“I don’t look ahead. I’m right here with you. It’s a good way to be.”

“It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

What is considered safe usage of NSAIDS?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been advised by my sports medicine doctor to never take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs because they are detrimental to my health. I think this is unfortunate because NSAIDs do actually work to reduce pain. Do you agree with this advice, or is there some way to ta…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 — You like the good things in life. You generally present a calm exterior to your world, even though you have intense feelings within. You are independent, creative, imaginative and determined. Exciting changes and increased personal freedom are hap…

Motormouth: How much should this cost?

Q: I have a 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited with about 83,000 miles. Last year, the TPMS warning light started flashing intermittently, but would eventually go off. Early this year, the dashboard started showing the “TPMS System Failure” warning at start, and the TPMS warning light glows permanen…

Reoccurrence of Guillain-Barre syndrome is usually rare

DEAR DR. ROACH: You have written about immunocompromised people before, but what about those of us who have immune systems that overreact instead of underperform, such as with Guillain-Barre syndrome? What is the likelihood of this happening again, and what precautions should one take? I did…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 — You can triumph over obstacles, especially because you are often an unconventional thinker. You are a powerhouse who demonstrates originality, enthusiasm and ambition. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s important for you to create soli…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 — You are courageous, confident and a natural leader. You are also generous to others. Enjoy socializing with others this year. Get in touch with your creative activity and zest for life. Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself…

Apologize to co-parent for entering home without permission

Q. The kids are with me every few days. It’s a tough schedule, particularly when the kids are in school. We often forget things. This time their dad forgot to send our son’s teddy bear with him, and he wouldn’t take a nap. I knew his dad never locked his front door — it was the house I used …

They Said It

“We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve gotta listen more and talk less. We’ve gotta know that this is everybody’s responsibility.”

Victory Elementary School

Kindergarten, Room 103: Ms. Zacchia — Restan Billock, Mckenzie Byler, Josie Cole, Elliot Hedglin, Alexzyander Levy, Daxton Lovett, Ruby McKinley, Penelope Oakes, Crue Staley, Ronald Tedrow, Connor Weltman, Nolan Wiltrout

Valley Grove School District

Valley Grove Homeroom and Busing Note: The Valley Grove School District bus schedules will be mailed to parents. Parents who need to arrange school transportation for their child may contact the Valley Grove School District Transportation Department at (814) 432-3861, Ext. 2902. Students sho…

Franklin JR./HS. High School

All students are to report to their homerooms upon entering the building on the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 29, where they will receive their beginning-of-the-school-year paperwork.