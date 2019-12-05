Vaccines are a part of many well-child visits. But they also should be part of the care moms-to-be receive to protect their unborn children. "When we take care of pregnant patients, we're really taking care of two patients: mom and baby. We know that pregnant women are more susceptible to, and can get more ill from, certain illnesses, so it's important for moms-to-be to understand why certain immunizations are so important," says Dr. Tina Ardon, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician.
A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that many pregnant women are not receiving vaccines for the flu and whooping cough. The lack of protection can have significant consequences for moms-to-be and their unborn children, says Ardon. "Pregnant patients are at greater risk for hospitalization from influenza infections and have a higher rate of complications," she says. The flu vaccine is recommended during any trimester for a woman who is pregnant during flu season. Whooping cough is a highly contagious - and preventable respiratory illness, a hallmark of which is a severe cough that leaves a person gasping for air. Also known as pertussis, after the bacteria that cause the infection, the cough can last several weeks to months.