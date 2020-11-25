DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend was diagnosed with high blood pressure several years ago and has been on a hypertensive drug since then. However, over the past years, he has lost over 50 pounds and is no longer overweight. He works out every day. He never exercised prior to his diagnosis. He seems to be eating healthier foods now, too. Shouldn't he be reevaluated regarding the need to continue taking his drug? And what is the procedure to see if he needs to continue with the drug? -- R.I.
ANSWER: High blood pressure is usually a condition people have for lifetime; however, even when it requires medication, it can sometimes be successfully treated with lifestyle interventions. This is particularly true when a person has a lot of work to do to get to a healthier place.