Q. Five years ago my wife passed away suddenly of a heart attack at age 43. I have since met a wonderful woman and we have been seeing each other for three years. My daughter, 14, gets along with her and her 11-year-old daughter very well. We are considering marriage, but within the last year my daughter has changed. She has become self-centered and very intolerant of my fiancée. It’s become such a problem that my fiancée and I are thinking about putting our wedding plans on hold. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Studies show that people who want to marry again after a spouse has passed indicates they had a happy marriage and look forward to creating the same sort of relationship again. However, the children of the deceased parent may not feel the same way. It’s quite probable your daughter feels that by getting close to someone else, she is betraying the memory of their own mother. The nicer your partner is to your daughter, the more belligerent your daughter becomes.

You'll know when it's the right time to remarry

Tight bra straps in youth led to shoulder arthritis

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old female suffering with very painful “end-stage, bone on bone” osteoarthritis with bone spurs of both shoulders and rotator cuff damage (tendonitis). This shoulder arthritis seems strange, because I have little or no arthritis in my hips, knees, etc. I’m wond…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 — You are an excellent problem-solver, which is why you are capable of being a jack-of-all-trades. You are intelligent, witty, enthusiastic and energetic. You are also impulsive. This year, you are more introspective and thoughtful than usual, because…

They Said It

“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

They Said It

“All journeys have secret destinations of which the traveler is unaware.”

Vitamin cocktail for COVID is harmless, but not helpful

DEAR DR. ROACH: You stated in a recent column that there is no evidence to support taking vitamins D, C and zinc when treating/preventing COVID-19. I recently spoke to an infectious disease doctor who told me that doctors are giving this very vitamin “cocktail” to hospitalized patients with …

Making it harder for spammers to learn more about you

Spam keeps changing and several readers wonder what to do about it. Sharon Gresham of Sarasota, Florida, says she’s begun receiving e-mails in a foreign language, and trying to block them hasn’t worked. Ann Donovan of Colorado Springs, Colorado, says she’s getting a steady stream of what app…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 — You are an analytical person who has determination and focus. Because you have your own strong approach to things, self-employment is ideal for you. You have amazing persistence. Service to others and personal possibilities are your theme this year. …

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 — You work hard because you are fiercely determined. You are also sensitive and shy. You have a pleasing personality and are sympathetic to others. You can be a perfectionist who likes to be in control. Simplicity is the key for you this year. Physic…

Cure for a kid who hits

A 4-year-old – I’ll call him Popeye – had a habit of hitting other children in his preschool program. His teachers tried various approaches, including rewarding him with a treat on days when he didn’t hit. That backfired, as such silly approaches to discipline nearly always do.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 — You are intelligent and articulate. You are a courageous, determined person who works hard for what you want. At times you are extroverted; at other times you choose to be low-key. This year your zest for life is strong! Enjoy socializing with others…

Vascular congestion can give feet a bruised appearance

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman in excellent health. For the past few years, I have had a creeping, bloody discoloration of my feet, starting at my ankles and going toward my toes. When you touch one of my feet it is momentarily normal but quickly goes back to looking bloody even so…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 — You are hardworking and take pride in your achievements. You are determined and in control of what you do; however, beneath this calm exterior you are a sensitive person. You have a dry wit that others appreciate. This year is slower-paced as you c…

Is it better to use firewood or firelogs?

Dear Jim: I want to help the environment and use my fireplace more often, but hate handling firewood. Is using commercial firelogs better than real wood and what types are best? — Randi H.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 — You are an ambitious go-getter. You know what’s going on around you, and you’re not afraid to state your views. You are witty and sometimes sarcastic. You are always resourceful and productive. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for …

They Said It

"All art is autobiographical; the pearl is the oyster's autobiography."

Mach-E GT flexes good ol' Mustang muscle
Mach-E GT flexes good ol' Mustang muscle

  • By Henry Payne The Detroit News (TNS)

San Francisco — Hustling over California’s twisted two-lane Pacific Coast Highway in a Mustang GT, I suddenly came upon a three-car moving road block. I flattened the right pedal. ZOT! The GT gulped the trio like a killer whale feeding on fish.

Break exercise up or do it all at once?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old woman in good health, but I am overweight. For the past few months, I have been vigilant about keeping track of my diet and have been walking 13,000-14,000 steps each day. I have lost enough pounds to be noticeable. About half of my steps are on a treadmill…

Finding financial assistance for aging-in-place improvements

Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know of any financial assistance programs that can help seniors with home improvement projects? I would like to help my grandparents make a few modifications to their house so they can continue living there safely, but money is tight. Searching Grandson

Talk to, not at, ex about daughter's Halloween costume

Q. My 8-year-old daughter, Jesse, wants to be a sexy witch for Halloween. Her mother thinks it’s perfectly fine, but I don’t want my daughter walking the streets of the neighborhood looking like that. (We live about a mile from each other.) Her mother was offended when I said the costume loo…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 — You are easygoing and laid-back. Sometimes you are shy and reserved. Because you are nurturing and compassionate, people like you. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are letting go of what is no longer relevant in your …

Protein in the urine should be investigated for a cause

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had many tests for bacteria in his urine. Three months ago, he had no protein in the urine; two months ago, the number of protein was 20; one month ago, the number was 100. His urologist is not concerned. My sister, who had amyloidosis that eventually took her life…

They Said It

"No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of it for anyone else."