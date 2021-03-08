One person was injured and multiple dogs died in a house fire in Oil City late Sunday morning, according to Oil City fire Chief Mark Hicks.

The four adults inside the home at 411 Plummer St. made it out safely, Hicks said, and the injured person was evaluated by Community Ambulance Services but wasn't transported to a hospital.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

With virus aid in sight, Dems eye filibuster changes
Front Page

With virus aid in sight, Dems eye filibuster changes

WASHINGTON (AP) - With President Joe Biden on the verge of his first big legislative victory, a key moderate Democrat said Sunday he's open to changing Senate rules that could allow for more party-line votes to push through other parts of the White House's agenda such as voting rights.

+4
Breaking tradition
Front Page

Breaking tradition

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The number of high school girls who have entered nontraditional shops at Venango Technology Center is well above the national average.

Front Page

'People eager to do something'

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 28 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from federal health officials for what they should and shouldn't do.

Free

Tri-county area adds 12 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Senate begins relief bill debate
Front Page

Senate begins relief bill debate

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden's top legislative priority through the chamber.

Free

Tri-county reports 13 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Hotel has new owners
Front Page

Hotel has new owners

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.

+2
Teacher 1-shot plan outlined
Front Page

Teacher 1-shot plan outlined

HARRISBURG (AP) - With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.

Free

Venango County adds 7 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Front Page

Another plea to help seniors

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday implored state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department said the new approval of a third vaccine will help.

Woman breaks ground
Front Page

Woman breaks ground

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE - When Brookville police Chief Vince Markle was a patrolman in Summerville in 1994, a 10-year old girl would ride her bike to the police station twice a day - in the morning to watch him leave on his shift and in the evening when he returned.

'Dialysis is not elective'
Front Page

'Dialysis is not elective'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CRANBERRY - During the COVID-19 shutdown, many people postponed medical procedures and elective surgeries. For some people, though, postponing a procedure wasn't an option - and still isn't.

Free

Pennsylvania easing size restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.

+3
Grand plans for OC
Front Page

Grand plans for OC

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.

Trump calls for GOP unity
Front Page

Trump calls for GOP unity

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Republican Party unity.

Front Page

Firefighters want solutions

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Representatives from 14 Venango County fire departments discussed problems they have had with county equipment and 911 call center operations at a gathering last week at the Utica fire hall.