During their meeting on Tuesday, members of the Venango Economic Development Authority heard a presentation of a schematic design for the first floor of 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City.

Mary Ann Upton, of Design Lab Architects, a Boston-based company the authority hired, laid out several options for getting the first floor of the building renovated to be a “warm lit shell” ready for a tenant to move in and the associated costs.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

100 Seneca options unveiled

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

During their meeting on Tuesday, members of the Venango Economic Development Authority heard a presentation of a schematic design for the first floor of 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City.

+2
Food industry starving for help
Front Page

Food industry starving for help

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.

Front Page

Rimersburg man faces child porn charges

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

RIMERSBURG — A 71-year-old Rimersburg man faces numerous charges after police said they found 13 images of a 15-year-old girl in various stages of undress and to the point of nudity.

Front Page

Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications

WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Front Page

New Bethlehem man faces attempted homicide charge

PORTER TWP. – Tpr. Katherine Berggren reports a 48-year-old New Bethlehem man faces numerous charges, including attempted homicide, after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a 45-year-old South Fork woman and an 11-year-old girl, also from South Fork.

Cities seek to loosen rules on spending federal pandemic aid
Front Page

Cities seek to loosen rules on spending federal pandemic aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — At the Loma Verde Recreation Center south of San Diego, demolition work is underway on a $24 million project that will rebuild the facility from the ground up, complete with a new pool. An hour’s drive to the north, the iconic bridge to the Oceanside pier is deteriorating b…

Spanky's robber sought
Front Page

Spanky's robber sought

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police were continuing their search Thursday evening for a man who robbed Spanky’s Tobacco World on Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township earlier Thursday.

Shapiro launches campaign, ties GOP field to 'big lie'
Front Page

Shapiro launches campaign, ties GOP field to 'big lie'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Launching his Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign Wednesday, Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro sought to tie the crowded Republican field to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.

+3
More fun in the sun
Front Page

More fun in the sun

Two-year-old Breslin Reinsel and her older brother, five-year-old Lexin Reinsel, of Oil City, spent Monday afternoon playing in the warm sun at Hasson Park. These enjoyable Indian summer temperatures in the mid to high 70s are expected to continue all week.

Clarion Hospital earns award
Front Page

Clarion Hospital earns award

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion Hospital was recognized Monday for achieving food, beverage and procurement standards throughout the hospital at the bronze level by the Healthsystem of Pennsylvania (HAP).