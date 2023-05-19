10K bridges similar to Pittsburgh one that collapsed should be checked for corrosion, report says

A Pittsburgh Transit Authority bus was on the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh when it collapsed on Jan. 28, 2022.

 AP file photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge want transportation officials nationwide to examine more than 10,000 other bridges with similar construction to ensure they don’t have the same kind of corrosion that was found on the bridge that collapsed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report Thursday that drainage problems on the weathered steel bridge that failed allowed the metal legs to deteriorate over time. It determined Pennsylvania neglected for years to perform the maintenance needed to clear the debris, dirt and leaves that was causing the problem even though inspectors noted the issue.

0
0
0
0
0

Front Page

Fed officials split about what to do next to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes beginning in March 2022.

Front Page

Cranberry economic panel talks broadband, mall

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Cranberry Township has taken another step forward in broadband development as a grant application submitted by the Oil Region Alliance to the Appalachian Regional Commission has passed the first phase of approval.

Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary
Free

Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary

Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

FAM Jam draws crowd
Front Page

FAM Jam draws crowd

  • By JAMIE HUNT Contributing writer

The Oil City Arts Council’s FAM Jam: Food Trucks, Art and Music Jamboree was back for its second year on Saturday.

Front Page

There's new life at former glass plant site

  • By DAVID A. HOLLIS Clarion News writer

KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.

Citation filed against Adamovsky for IOOF damages
Front Page

Citation filed against Adamovsky for IOOF damages

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City code enforcement office has filed a citation against Milan Adamovsky whose IOOF building on Seneca Street hasn’t been repaired more than a month after a storm took part of the roof off the building, causing damage to another nearby building.

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire
Free

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire

Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …

Front Page

County hears push for ballot curing policy

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The question of allowing voters to fix mistakes on already submitted mail-in or absentee ballots, a process often referred to as “curing” ballots, was brought up by attendees at Tuesday’s monthly Venango County commissioners meeting.

Bicyclists take to trails
Front Page

Bicyclists take to trails

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

In addition to folks out walking in the parks and enjoying recreational equipment like playgrounds and basketball courts, many cyclists are hitting the trails again now that winter is over.