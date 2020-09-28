Dan Prichard, manager of the Venango County Humane Society, plays with one of the new arrivals, Kane on Saturday. Sixteen dogs arrived at the shelter Saturday after a trip from rural Tennessee. (By Sarah Titley)
Venango County Humane Society board members Doug Eberle (left) and Tara McMasters look on at the conversion van that delivered 16 dogs from rural Tennessee to their shelter Saturday. (By Sarah Titley)
Sixteen dogs arrived safe and sound Saturday at the Venango County Humane Society after an hours-long trip from rural Tennessee.
They will now undergo observation and veterinarian evaluation before they begin the process to find their forever homes, a process VCHS staff and volunteers are optimistic won't take long as the demand for furry friends in the area continues to grow.