A question that has been swirling around the preparations for the Oil City 150 anniversary is why the time capsule buried in 1971 during the city's centennial celebration was dug up ahead of the ceremony set to take place Sunday in Justus Park.

"We didn't know what to expect," Mayor Bill Moon said. The mayor added that committee members planning the 150 celebration weren't even sure the capsule was buried where a marker had been placed in Justus Park.

Gesture brings smiles
Gesture brings smiles

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.

Wolf says vaccine 'winning' despite surge

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is "winning" the race to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations thanks to its accelerating vaccine rollout, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday, as state officials sought to address what they view as the pandemic's next big challenge - persuadin…

1971 capsule will be unveiled

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A question that has been swirling around the preparations for the Oil City 150 anniversary is why the time capsule buried in 1971 during the city's centennial celebration was dug up ahead of the ceremony set to take place Sunday in Justus Park.

OC needs surveys returned to apply for CDBG money

  • From staff reports

The City of Oil City won't be able to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street and Division Street from Front Street to West First Street unless the families that will benefit from the proposed…

Political peace?
Political peace?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson not only works in a House divided, but also a House that has been under siege as well.

Coming tomorrow

Amid political polarization, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson vows he will maintain a bipartisan approach.

Police seek Knox man

KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.

No buildings damaged
No buildings damaged

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

EMLENTON - A fire broke out Sunday near the Groner's Mill sawmill on Shotgun Club Road in Richland Township.

With aid, schools seek solutions
With aid, schools seek solutions

WASHINGTON (AP) - With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic - and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus.

SWEET DREAM
SWEET DREAM

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE - Seventeen years ago, Dave Yeany read a magazine article that told him he could tap maple trees for syrup from his own backyard.

Faithful brave cold
Faithful brave cold

  • From staff reports

About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.

Hiring is up, but many jobs still lost

WASHINGTON (AP) - America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.

State mulls options to bridge tolling

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - If the state's plan to toll selected interstate bridges -including those in Clarion and Jefferson counties - is rejected, it will have to seek others sources to pay for repairs or replacement of those spans.

Possible 'loophole'
Possible 'loophole'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - A "loophole" in federal law opens the possibility of tolls on select interstate bridges, including those on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Coming tomorrow

Federal law could open the way for the state's plan to toll Interstate 80 bridges.

State says all adults will be eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG (AP) - Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and people in other high-risk groups are able to schedule their shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday in a dramatic e…

Much needed haven
Much needed haven

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A men's homeless shelter in Oil City that has been in the works for more than two years will open Monday.

Mall site will be regional clinic
Mall site will be regional clinic

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

UPMC Northwest's vaccination clinic at the Cranberry Mall will serve as a regional clinic for a 10-county area, the state announced Wednesday.

Biden touts his plan to 'win future' in visit to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years in what he billed as "a once in a generation investment in America" that would undo Donald Trump's tax cuts for corporations in the process.

State to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.

Tri-county area reports 23 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Work and play
Work and play

  • From staff reports

The skies were blue and the temperature was in the 60s on Tuesday, making for a perfect early spring day to be out and about.

No changes for state primary
No changes for state primary

HARRISBURG (AP) - Five months after the state's narrow and bitterly contested presidential race drew Republican claims of improper election procedures, it's clear no changes will be enacted in time for Pennsylvania's spring primary election.