Numerous fire crews from around Venango County responded twice to a Sugarcreek Borough home Tuesday morning as fire and outside temperatures smoldered into the afternoon.

The front porch of the house at 539 Cherrytree Road first caught fire at about 5:30 a.m., and the blaze spread to the front wall, John Eckel, engineer for the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, said.

