Firefighters returned to this Cherrytree Road home in Sugarcreek Borough at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to extinguish flames that had re-ignited from an initial blaze that occurred about four hours earlier. (By Dillon Provenza)
John Eckel, engineer for the Rocky Grove Fire Department and acting fire chief at Tuesday's scene, raises his hand as he asks which of the many fire crews were able to leave from the crowded road and clear the scene that was now under control. (By Dillon Provenza)
Utica and Rocky Grove volunteer firefighters walk out of the Cherrytree Road home carrying the tools they used to access the burning materials inside the home's walls. (By Dillon Provenza)
Numerous fire crews from around Venango County responded twice to a Sugarcreek Borough home Tuesday morning as fire and outside temperatures smoldered into the afternoon.
The front porch of the house at 539 Cherrytree Road first caught fire at about 5:30 a.m., and the blaze spread to the front wall, John Eckel, engineer for the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, said.