Plans to replace the through truss railroad bridge over Oil Creek in Oil City are in the works, according to the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, which owns the bridge. The railroad received a roughly $12 million grant from the federal government as well as a $4.7 million grant from PennDOT to replace the bridge over Oil Creek and a second bridge over Sugar Creek in Sugarcreek Borough. (By Kara O'Neil)
The railroad bridge over Oil Creek in downtown Oil City is one of two railroad bridges in Venango County scheduled to be replaced by the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad. (By Kara O'Neil)
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.
A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Thursday used a hearing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official whether it was a mistake to order COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes, although it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers worried about the delay in census results were told Wednesday it may be May 2022 before the next set of district lines for Congress and the Legislature are hammered out.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election.
MARIENVILLE - Managing COVID-19 outbreaks, maintaining adequate staffing, protecting the uninfected and getting prison employees vaccinated are all pressing issues for the state Department of Corrections and its unionized corrections officers.