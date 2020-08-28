3 arrested after drug raid at North Street home in OC

Three people were arrested following a drug raid Thursday morning at a North Street residence in Oil City.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon said the arrested individuals, who he did not name, will be facing various drug charges.
