WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus — even though it’s not clear if changes are needed.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.
The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.
A second joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss regionalization and funding opportunities for fire and EMS services in Venango County, specifically in the central part of the county, is coming up next week.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The first live-televised prime-time debate between leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat exposed differences between the rivals Thursday, as they seized opportunities to attack each other.
Plans to build a Veterans Affairs clinic by Home Depot in Cranberry, including putting a CATA bus stop on Route 322 in front of the clinic, were the focus of discussion at Tuesday’s Venango County Regional Planning Commission meeting.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.
How to take the next steps toward redeveloping 100 Seneca, the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City, was the focus of a long, intense discussion at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — An officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out at the gathering, police said Monday after the weekend shooting that left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight other people wounded.
Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.
PITTSBURGH — For the second consecutive week in the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where the average price of gasoline is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.20, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
No one was hurt in a Sugarcreek area house fire on Friday evening in which eight fire departments were dispatched, but the family lost a dog and a cat to the blaze, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Deeter.
Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
CLARION — The No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition has announced plans for a rally in Harrisburg to reiterate its opposition to the state’s plan to tax nine new bridges in the commonwealth, including those on Interstate 80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With his sweeping domestic agenda on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, President Joe Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.