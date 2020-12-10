Venango County's three public libraries are being forced again to change up their programming and restrict public access to the buildings.

It comes just two months after restrictions for public access were eased and is due to the soaring COVID infection rate in the region.

Small businesses forced to adapt

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

For the past nine months during this year of the pandemic, operating small businesses has "been difficult at best" as owners are forced to adapt, according to an area small business adviser.

Getting in the spirit
Getting in the spirit

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Community Services of Venango County Spirit of Giving tree and gift wrapping station are up and running in the Cranberry Mall.

Wolf says he's tested positive, isolating at home

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has contracted COVID-19 and is isolating at home, revealing the diagnosis after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

Panel trims waste hauling hike

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Septage haulers utilizing the Franklin wastewater plant for sludge removal services will see a slight increase beginning Jan. 1, Franklin General Authority members decided Tuesday night.

Nursing home industry suing state

HARRISBURG (AP) - The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

A rewarding project
A rewarding project

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.

Area has 96 new cases; Forest reports death

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.

Wolf warns hospitals at risk, mulls new restrictions

HARRISBURG (AP) - The coronavirus is running rampant throughout Pennsylvania and could soon force overwhelmed hospitals to begin turning away patients, Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday, calling it a "dangerous, disturbing scenario" that will become reality if people don't take steps to slow the spread.

UPMC Northwest parade
UPMC Northwest parade

  • From staff reports

A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.

Tri-county area reports 69 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

'We're in a good place'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite a very unusual year, Venango County is in good financial shape as 2020 winds down, according to the county commissioners and chief financial officer.

Area weekend cases hit 279
Area weekend cases hit 279

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.

Santa lights up OC
Santa lights up OC

  • From staff reports

Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.

Work stoppage during crisis?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM - When the Redbank Valley Education Association "voted overwhelmingly" on Nov. 18 to give its negotiators the authority to call a strike, it did so knowing a potential work stoppage amid the COVID-19 pandemic would create hardships for the community.

UN health chief: We can 'begin to dream about end of pandemic'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic," but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized "in the stampede for vaccines."

PennDOT liability clampdown angers OC manager

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A clampdown on insurance liability issues by PennDOT that could threaten any public events on state-owned highways drew fire from city manager Mark Schroyer at an Oil City Council meeting on Thursday.

Sewer pump issue: Years in making

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Many questions still remain surrounding the Route 417 sewer system in Sugarcreek Borough after borough council members approved an ordinance Wednesday that would see property owners foot the bill should their sewer grinder pump need to be replaced.

Tri-county area adds 78 COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).

Update: Closed portion of Interstate 80 reopens

Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Biden gets behind virus aid bill
Biden gets behind virus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a months-long logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the congressio…

More cases, deaths reported in tri-county area
More cases, deaths reported in tri-county area

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Clarion Hospital sees increase in virus patients

Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.

Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.