Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said Lori King, 57, Rodney Scott Connerly, 61; and Debra Connerly, 68; all likely died in their home from smoke inhalation. Scott and Debra Connerly were siblings, Rugh said.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Front Page

Biden invites 10 GOP senators to WH for relief talks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has agreed to meet a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid, though congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.

Front Page

Tri-county reports 79 cases over weekend

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.

+3
3 FOUND DEAD AFTER FIRE
Front Page

3 FOUND DEAD AFTER FIRE

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.

Free

State: Unemployment scams utilize social media

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.

Free

Tri-county area sees virus cases, deaths rise

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.

Front Page

Slow rollout: Who's to blame?

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans are faulting the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for Pennsylvania's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout even as Wolf himself says insufficient supply is the real culprit, setting up a fresh political fight over who's to blame for the frustrations of eligibl…

Prayers and support
Front Page

Prayers and support

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Several pastors in the Venango County Ministerium have been visiting UPMC Northwest in Seneca to pray with and for hospital staff members.

UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen
Free

UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen

Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.

Front Page

OC Council approves demolition of several homes

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Property issues ranging from the demolition of several dilapidated houses to street paving and the acquisition of two city parks crowded the agenda at an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.

+2
Big plans at museums
Front Page

Big plans at museums

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.

Front Page

Wolf will seek billions in budget

HARRISBURG (AP) - Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit and a clock running down on his time in office, Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania's huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance t…

Free

Cases, nursing home deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.

Front Page

Child abuse lawsuit 'window' moves near referendum

HARRISBURG (AP) - The state House has given its final approval to a proposal to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to give those who say they were victims of child sexual abuse a retroactive two-year "window" in which to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.

+4
Cornplanter work
Front Page

Cornplanter work

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Renovations are continuing in the Cornplanter Square building in downtown Oil City.

Front Page

'We've been in constant contact'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County commissioners insisted Wednesday they have been working closely with UPMC Northwest regarding vaccine distribution in Venango County.

Free

Clarion, Venango counties see more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

'Good path forward'
Front Page

'Good path forward'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.

Wolf defends progress, says state was left in lurch
Front Page

Wolf defends progress, says state was left in lurch

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf defended Pennsylvania's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, saying it was left in the lurch by the Trump administration's overpromises and that a decentralized vaccine signup system should prove to be more efficient, as opposed to a centralized portal …

Free

State works to resolve PEUC, PUA issues

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Cranberry schools face gloomy fiscal projection
Front Page

Cranberry schools face gloomy fiscal projection

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Cranberry Area School District will squeak through the remaining fiscal year and break even despite hefty COVID-related expenses ranging from cyber school costs to a higher bill for sanitation and cleaning supplies.

Vaccine rollout is complex
Front Page

Vaccine rollout is complex

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BUTLER - Clarion Hospital will opens its large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles building at the Clarion Mall, but - for now - it won't be for everyone.

Biden signals boost
Front Page

Biden signals boost

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day.

Free

Tri-county area adds 16 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

+3
Local support
Front Page

Local support

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

More than 50 Venango County residents walked a mile loop in sub-freezing temperatures around Oil City on Saturday to raise awareness for the anti-abortion movement.

Front Page

'I think the trial is stupid'

WASHINGTON (AP) - A growing number of Republican senators say they oppose holding an impeachment trial, a sign of the dimming chances that former President Donald Trump will be convicted on the charge that he incited a siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Front Page

Tri-county has 51 cases over weekend

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Free

State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.