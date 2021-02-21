3 found dead in Clarion County

Three people were found dead Saturday afternoon in Paint Township, according to Clarion state police.

Police said Clarion University student Jason Whitman, 21, of Florida, was found dead near a crashed vehicle where Samuel Paine, 78, and Lucille Paine, 80, both of Strattanville, also were found dead.

Toomey, who once unified GOP, now on the outs

HARRISBURG (AP) - Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president's second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right.

Clinic in full swing
Clinic in full swing

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The sense of relief was palpable inside the spacious Seneca Volunteer Fire Department fire hall on Friday as dozens of local residents relaxed in wood folding chairs and chatted with nurses.

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

A year like no other
A year like no other

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Nine of 10 people you ask on a random sidewalk are going to tell you that 2020 was some form of terrible, and most business owners will vehemently agree with that sentiment.

Tri-county area reports 7 cases, 3 deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.

Forest leaders praise vaccine efforts in Clarion

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Forest County commissioners said Wednesday that many county residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Clarion Hospital clinic, leading the commissioners to commend the hospital and Clarion County commissioners for their work.

Biden $15 wage proposal: Is it job killer or boon for workers?
Biden $15 wage proposal: Is it job killer or boon for workers?

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Flo…

Virus mistakes: 'Perfect storm'
Virus mistakes: 'Perfect storm'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of booster shots of the Moderna vaccine because providers inadvertently used them as first doses, setting back the state's already stumbling vaccine rollout.

Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens
Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens

Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, has been reopened after being closed earlier today in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road.

Junkyard owner found in contempt

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The owner of a junkyard at the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township has been found in contempt of Commonwealth Court for failing to heed an order to remove all vehicles and other items from the site.

Abducted New York teen found safe in county

  • From staff reports

A 17-year-old girl was found in Barkeyville Tuesday morning after she was abducted Monday night in North Tonawanda, New York, according to both Franklin state police and North Tonawanda police in New York.

Virus shots might be tweaked

NEW YORK (AP) - The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations - and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update.

Arson suspected
Arson suspected

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Nobody was injured in a fire Sunday night at a Colbert Avenue apartment building in Oil City, and the blaze is being investigated as an arson.

PennDOT reduces speed limit on portion of I-80

INDIANA, Pa. — Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line through Clearfield County.

Trump eyes next phase
Trump eyes next phase

WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump took in the win at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by friends and family. His lawyers celebrated with hugs and smiles. One joked, "We're going to Disney World!"

Average U.S. cases below 100K

ATLANTA (AP) - Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch possible. Travel could be very difficult. Hazardo…

'Hatred,' not facts
'Hatred,' not facts

WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers on Friday accused Democrats of waging a campaign of "hatred" against the former president as they sped through their defense of his actions and words before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, hurtling the Senate toward a final vo…

Hospital outlines vaccine effort

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

UPMC Northwest rolled out a limited community vaccination effort on Friday with the spotlight on Venango County residents 80 or older who have an affiliation with the UPMC system.

Biden: State, local leaders need $350B to fight virus

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments - a clear source of division with Republican lawmakers who view the…

'Vaccinate teachers ASAP'

HARRISBURG (AP) - An unusual coalition of education groups - from superintendents and school boards to teachers unions - asked Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an "absolutely essential" step toward reopening schools and ke…