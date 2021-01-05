Four Franklin City Council members announced their intent to run for re-election this year during the panel's first meeting of 2021 on Monday.

Mayor Doug Baker and councilmen Jimmy Johnson, Sam Lyons and Christian Marshall said they would all be vying for a spot on council when residents head to the polls for the May primary.

Happy to be back
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A new year led to another reopening of area YMCAs on Monday as state mandated COVID-19-related closures were lifted.

Browns best Steelers
Pittsburgh was unable to keep Cleveland out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday as the Steelers lost to the Browns, 24-22, in their regular season finale in Ohio.

Clarion hit by surprise snowfall

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A weather system that had been expected to coat the region with a minimal amount of snow on Sunday ended up dumping several inches in the Clarion area, resulting in difficult driving conditions.

Fire and ice
  • From staff reports

Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.

GOP torn over Trump's Electoral College challenge

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of his election defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party before next week's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results.

Thompson: $2,000 'just reckless'
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

President Donald Trump last month sought to provide most Americans with $2,000 each in the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, but many House and Senate Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, were against doing so.

No newspaper today
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!

Let's look ahead to a better 2021
  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The simple salutation of "Happy New Year" has taken on a whole new meaning this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy and the brutal mishmash of politics.

Some lockdowns will end Monday
HARRISBURG (AP) - Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.

Clarion-Limestone plans Jan. 11 hybrid reopening

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

CLARION TOWNSHIP — The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Tuesday approved returning the district to the hybrid instruction plan — with certain modifications — used earlier in the year when Clarion County was in the moderate COVID-19 infection rate status.

'Next few weeks going to be tough'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.

GOP blocks quick vote in Senate on $2,000 checks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.

Franklin native involved in groundbreaking study
  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A Cleveland-based biotechnology company co-founded by a former Franklin resident has launched a groundbreaking clinical study to evaluate stem cell therapy to treat traumatic injuries and associated complications.

Boy's Christmas gift
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin boy's festive Christmas display has netted him about $1,000 in donations that he plans to pass on to Precious Paws Animal Rescue in memory of the family's dog.

House OKs Trump's $2K checks
WASHINGTON (AP) - The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Putting others first
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A 9-year-old Oil City boy and his family organized an effort to donate care packages this Christmas as part of a desire to help those in need in the community.

'Tireless' volunteer honored as Citizen of Year
  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Lisa Winger, a lifelong Oil City resident whose "tireless commitment to those in need" has made a strong mark on her community, has been chosen as the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Food distribution scheduled today in Clarion

Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. today, or while supplies last. There is no requirement other than a need to receive a box from the church, which is located at 700 Wood St.

Steelers storm back
After trailing 21-7 at halftime, the Pittsburgh Steelers climbed back to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 28-24, at Heinz Field on Sunday.

Trump signs massive measure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday evening, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.