4 injured in crash

Four people were injured and flown for treatment after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
The vehicles collided at about 11:30 a.m. on Route 157 at a curve between the road's intersections with Route 62 and Old Kahle Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Four people were injured and flown for treatment after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
The vehicles collided at about 11:30 a.m. on Route 157 at a curve between the road's intersections with Route 62 and Old Kahle Road.
Four people were injured and flown for treatment after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) - There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Although temporarily sidetracked by the pandemic-related health directives, the Oil City 150 Committee is moving ahead with a schedule of events to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state's personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners, administration officials said Tuesday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG — State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. Wednesday to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
Franklin City Council members gave the go ahead for two summer events at their meeting Monday, but their blessing comes with some caveats.
Elementary and high school students in Cranberry Area School District will remain in the hybrid learning model for at least another week.
(Editor's note: This story was researched and written by Penny Weichel, who is a retired sports editor at The Derrick and a local high school sports historian.)
The deadly fire at an Oil City home that killed three people early Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.
The following school districts will be closed today, Monday, Feb. 1:
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has agreed to meet a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid, though congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.
Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.
The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans are faulting the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for Pennsylvania's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout even as Wolf himself says insufficient supply is the real culprit, setting up a fresh political fight over who's to blame for the frustrations of eligibl…
A former Oil City High School student is suing Oil City Area School District in relation to sexual abuse she says she endured during her junior year of high school in 2014-15.
Several pastors in the Venango County Ministerium have been visiting UPMC Northwest in Seneca to pray with and for hospital staff members.
Sugarcreek Borough said goodbye to the final two members of what staff members have dubbed "the original crew" during a retirement celebration Friday.
SALEM TOWNSHIP — The Foxburg Ice Fishing Tournament originally scheduled for Saturday at Kahle Lake in Salem Township has been moved to Feb. 13.
Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month's Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism.
Property issues ranging from the demolition of several dilapidated houses to street paving and the acquisition of two city parks crowded the agenda at an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.
Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit and a clock running down on his time in office, Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania's huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance t…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The state House has given its final approval to a proposal to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to give those who say they were victims of child sexual abuse a retroactive two-year "window" in which to file civil lawsuits, no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.
Renovations are continuing in the Cornplanter Square building in downtown Oil City.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania voters will likely get the final say about whether to limit the governor's powers during a disaster emergency after a divided state House of Representatives endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday.
Venango County commissioners insisted Wednesday they have been working closely with UPMC Northwest regarding vaccine distribution in Venango County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
UPMC Northwest is continuing to vaccinate health care workers while eagerly awaiting a larger COVID-19 vaccine shipment to begin mass inoculations.
Elementary students in Cranberry Area School District may be headed back to in-person instruction soon.
Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.
CLARION - Officials say today's opening of Clarion Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Peebles building at the Clarion Mall will greatly enhance the number of people who can be vaccinated in one day.
2009 Dodge Wheelchair van, 184,111 mi.,$3,300 OBO. 2010 D…
2VACANCY North Clarion County School District has an anti…
Acme Machine & Welding, Co. LLC looking for Driver/He…
House cleaning $5.50 hr. Oil City area. Refs. (814)384-6450
In need of a CNA for home health care. preferably Male in…
Reward for return of 2 chain saws, gas cans & other l…
Substitute Instructor for Computer Networking. A minimum …
Wanted house, camp in Victory, Clinton or Mineral Twp. Ca…