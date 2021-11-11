GPR Management Inc., of Strattanville, which owns and operates five area McDonald’s restaurants, has sold the businesses to a Pittsburgh-based management company.

GRP owns two McDonald’s restaurants in Clarion and one each in St. Marys, Punxsutawney and Brookville, employing a total of about 250 people.

Court throws out state's school mask mandate

HARRISBURG (AP) — An order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.

+3
Fund for OCHS students will honor editor's legacy
Fund for OCHS students will honor editor's legacy

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.

Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters
Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters

NEW YORK (AP) — With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was.

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races
Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

+2
Biden's big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
Biden's big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of securing President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage.

Tri-county unemployment rate drops
Tri-county unemployment rate drops

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s September seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

State workers who get vaccinated to get 5 paid days off

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year, quickly drawing opposition from the state treasurer over the potential cost.

Virtual options outlined for quarantined OC students

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Teachers at the Oil City middle school and high school will have the option, beginning Friday, to provide live instruction via Zoom to students who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 but feel well enough to participate in class.